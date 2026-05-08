Brewers vs. Yankees Preview: 3 Electric Pitching Matchups on Tap

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin one of their most intriguing series of the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far on Friday night.

Milwaukee had a much-needed day off on Thursday after beating the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Now, the Brewers will be back at American Family Field on Friday night to begin a three-game set against the American League-leading New York Yankees.

Pitching Preview

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Friday: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) vs. Max Fried (NYY) — 6:40 p.m. CDT

Saturday: Kyle Harrison (MIL) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY) — 6:10 p.m. CDT

Sunday: Logan Henderson (MIL) vs. Carlos Rodón (NYY) — 1:10 p.m. CDT

The Brewers and Yankees certainly are giving the fans electric pitching matchups. Misiorowski is good to go after exiting his last start early. On Friday, it will be Milwaukee's best against the Yankees' best. Misiorowski has a 2.84 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. Fried has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for a long time and has a 2.39 ERA in a league-leading 52 2/3 innings pitched.

Game 2 will feature a battle of red-hot young hurlers. Harrison has been a dream addition for the Brewers with a 2.12 ERA in six starts so far this season. Schlittler is leading the American League with five wins and a 1.52 ERA in eight starts so far this season.

Game 3 will give Brewers fans another glimpse of Henderson while the Yankees will send Rodón to the mound for the first time this season.

Trends Heading Into Friday's Series Opener

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Milwaukee enters the series winners of six of its last 10 games, including its last contest on Wednesday against the Cardinals. This doesn't tell the full story of the Brewers, though. This is a different-looking team right now. Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn returned during the Cardinals series and have played in the club's last two games. Chourio has been red-hot out of the gate with six hits in his first two games of the season. Vaughn launched his first homer of the season on Wednesday. So, while the Brewers have won just six of their last 10, this is a team trending up.

The Yankees are 8-2 over their last 10 games and six of their last seven. New York is a juggernaut and is clearly the best overall team in the American League. While the National League is all bunched up in the standings, New York is above every other team in the American League.