Why the Brewers Gave Cooper Pratt $50 Million Before He Earned MLB Promotion

The Brewers made an eye-opening move on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract with shortstop Cooper Pratt; a 21-year-old prospect in Triple-A who has not yet played a single inning in MLB.

Milwaukee agreed to sign Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million extension, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. The long-term contract extension is an indication that the Brewers view Pratt as a key part of their future plans, though it remains to be seen when he’ll be promoted to MLB. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated a call-up is not imminent.

“What’s not to like? Aptitude, he’s a baseball player, a good baseball player. He’s got a ways to go. He’s got to develop. Great human, worker. Hope I’m around when he makes it to the big leagues,” Murphy said of the organization’s decision to sign Pratt to the eight-year contract, via David Gaspar of The Game MKE.

Pratt is a superb defender and is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 62 prospect in the minor leagues. He’s played in just three games above the Double-A level in his career, but now he’s secured a reported $51 million contract as a clear part of the Brewers’ future plans. Pratt will make around $6.375 million annually throughout the life of the deal.

The young shortstop isn’t the most gifted hitter. He had a .691 OPS and struck out 80 times across 120 games at Double-A Biloxi in 2025, though he did have 31 extra-base hits and 31 stolen bases. Ultimately, it’s his defense that is so heralded by the organization. In 2024, he won the Minor League Gold Glove at shortstop and has terrific arm strength and range in the infield. Those tools will be valuable as he develops into an everyday MLB player, and the team is hoping he can continue to grow as a hitter, too.

Not all teams operate in this manner, but it’s not the first time the Brewers have went ahead and awarded a prized prospect a long-term contract extension before they reached MLB. The team moved similarly with Jackson Chourio, giving him an eight-year, $82 million contract when he was still in the minor leagues. That contract was historic in that it was the largest guarantee given to a player who had yet to make their major league debut.

Brewers shortstop depth chart

At present, there are only two shortstop on the Brewers’ 26-man roster; Joey Ortiz and utility-man David Hamilton. Ortiz, 27, had a .593 OPS last season, though he was one of MLB’s better defensive infielders, logging 13 outs above average.

In terms of organizational depth, it’s less clear where Pratt fits in. The possibility of using him at various infield positions could be an avenue the Brewers explore, given their riches in terms of infield prospects.

The team’s No. 1 prospect, Jesus Made, is an extremely highly rated middle infielder. While he’s still a few years off from reaching the majors, currently just 18 years old, Made is already heralded as the league’s No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and his bat skills are rated much more highly than Pratt.

In addition to Made, the Brewers’ pipeline of infield prospects includes 19-year-old Luis Peña, ranked as the No. 24 prospect, and 22-year-old Jett Williams (No. 49 prospect), who could potentially also be part of Milwaukee’s plans in 2026.

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