Dontrelle Willis Makes Pitch for Brewers-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster

If the Milwaukee Brewers keep playing as well as they have lately, this is a club that should go all-in as we approach trade season across Major League Baseball.

Right now, we're in the speculation and rumors phase of the trade market. It's just June 10. We're a little under two months away from the 2026 MLB trade deadline. It's scheduled for Aug. 3. While the noise is loud out there, unless a team truly believes their season is over, there aren't going to be big-name stars on the move right now. Clubs are going to wait as long as they can before giving up on the season.

When it comes to the Brewers, the big name that has been consistently thrown out there as a fit for the organization has been Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal. The idea makes sense. Three of Milwaukee's starters are on the Injured List and Skubal is a superstar who could very well end up being available this summer.

Should The Brewers Make A Play For Tarik Skubal?

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, a handful of insiders have talked about the idea, including Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, among others. It's not just media members who want to see a deal happen. Former big league starter and two-time All-Star Dontrelle Willis made the case for Milwaukee to make the move.

"I would love to see [the Brewers] get Skubal because he has the big-game experience, and he can go on the road and shut the opposing team's offense down, whether it's the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves or anybody else, especially coming from the left side," Willis said. "This is a situation where, if you're a Brewers fan, you want them to take the next step because they've been to the postseason, but they've had a lot of heartbreak, especially in recent memory, in some tough spots.

"You go out and get that [Skubal], it can feel like a CC Sabathia move, and you saw what that did."

“I would love to see them get Skubal because he has the big game experience”@DTrainMLB talks about why he thinks Tarik Skubal would fit in well with the Brewers 👀 pic.twitter.com/CrcY3zVGef — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 2, 2026

Again, the idea makes sense. Milwaukee realistically could make a deep run this season and arguably is the Los Angeles Dodgers with the roster as is. If the Brewers were to add a piece like Skubal, there's a real chance that they would be considered the favorites in the National League.

This conversation isn't going away. Again, there are still a few months to go until the deadline. The idea of Skubal to Milwaukee would be incredible.