Ex-Brewers Pitcher Guaranteed World Series Ring After Stints with Rays

In just a few days, the Milwaukee Brewers will open up the World Series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. It's their first trip to the World Series since 1982 when they met with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Interestingly enough, there is a pitcher who spent time with both teams this season, and by virtue of doing that, is guaranteed a World Series ring. Even if a player is no longer with said team during the World Series, they do receive a ring if they were on that team at any point during the season.

Right-hander Jake Woodford will be the lucky recipient this year.

Jake Woodford will receive World Series ring

Feb 27, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Woodford (41) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodford actually began the season with the Rays before being traded to the Brewers in March. Milwaukee released him on July 4, and he was picked up by the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 9.00 ERA in two appearances. After the Cubs did away with him, he returned to the Rays.

Unfortunately for him, he is not on the World Series roster for either team, and the Rays designated him for assignment on September 25. The 29-year-old right-hander won his only decision this year and posted a 7.81 ERA with one save. But because he spent time with both the Rays and Brewers this season, he will indeed win a World Series ring regardless of the outcome.

This has happened several times in Major League Baseball history. In 2011, Arthur Rhodes pitched for the Texas Rangers early in the season, but was acquired by the Cardinals in August. The two teams then met in the World Series, guaranteeing him his first and only ring, though he won it with the Cardinals.

The same thing happened with Bengie Molina in 2010. He began the year with the San Francisco Giants but was traded to the Rangers to clear space for Buster Posey, and since the Giants won, he was given a ring.

So, it can actually happen. It's not common, but it does happen from time to time, and now Woodford is going to be the lucky recipient in 2026. It will be interesting to see which teams wins the series and will guarantee him his ring. Things will kick off on Friday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Woodford was drafted by the Cardinals in 2015 and had brief stops with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks before spending time with the Rays and Brewers.