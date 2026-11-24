Last offseason, the Brewers chose to trade Freddy Peralta, who was in his final year under contract, for a pair of prospects. The reason behind that move was to add young talent to the club that can help them win beyond 2026, even as they competed for a title. They got back an MLB-ready starter in Brandon Sproat and a prospect in Jett Williams from the New York Mets.

The trade comes back into focus a year later. The Brewers ultimately won the 2026 World Series, defeating Peralta and the Rays to take home their first championship. Now, their former ace has cashed in on a strong finish to 2026, as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Peralta has agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Free-agent right-hander Freddy Peralta in agreement with Orioles on five-year, $125M contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. No deferrals, no opt-outs in deal. On it: @mikedeportes, @hgomez27, @bnicholsonsmith — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 24, 2026

That contract alone serves as a justification the Brewers were smart to deal Peralta a year early. It was unlikely they would re-sign him in free agency and would only get a first-rounder back. By dealing him ahead of free agency, they got a stronger return.

The question will naturally shift to how the Brewers can win this trade long-term. Sproat and Williams just need to produce more surplus value than what their internal projections had for Peralta's final year under contract, plus the No. 33 pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

How Does the Freddy Peralta Trade Look After Year 1?

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Brewers won it all, the trade hasn't looked great in its first year. Sproat scuffled to a 5.57 ERA across 97 innings before getting demoted to the minors near the end of the season. Williams was limited to 81 games due to injury and put up a meager .233/.324/.384 slash in his first season in Nashville.

On paper, this looks like a big loss for the Brewers. They dealt Peralta in a season of contending and the players didn't move the needle forward for them like he could have. But at the same time, they won 103 games without him, and the organization filled that hole thanks to the likes of Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser stepping up down the stretch and in the postseason.

However, a trade like this can't be judged after the first year. It will be years before it can be decided as a win or loss for the Brewers. It can easily rebound in Milwaukee's favor in the future, as early as the 2027 season.

Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams Outlook Entering 2027 Season

Aug 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) and catcher William Contreras (24) talk on the mound in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sproat is on the outside looking in for a rotation spot, so he'll likely start the 2027 season in Nashville while waiting for his next opportunity. Williams was added to the 40-man roster on the Rule 5 deadline. He's a candidate to play third base, in case the organization elects to sell high on Joey Ortiz after a strong finish to the season.

Given his raw stuff, Sproat will continue to get chances from the Brewers. Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester are slotted into the rotation, but enter the 2027 season with question marks. Harrison scuffled at the end of the season and lost his rotation spot. Priester struggled with thoracic outlet syndrome before ultimately deciding on surgery to get healthy for next season.

One other route Milwaukee could take with Sproat in 2027 is to convert him to a reliever to start the season. His high-octane velocity would play up in a relief role, even if it's temporary. Then they can stretch him out once a spot opens up in the rotation, either due to injury or poor performance.