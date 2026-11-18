November 17 marks the deadline to add players to the 40-man roster. The Milwaukee Brewers added six players to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Brewers acquired Williams in the Freddy Peralta trade with the New York Mets last offseason. He came along with right-hander Brandon Sproat in the deal. Despite winning the World Series, the trade did not work out for Milwaukee in the first year.

Sproat struggled to a 5.57 ERA over 97 innings and was demoted to the minors near the end of the season. Williams was limited to 81 games and put up an unremarkable .233/.340/.384 slash before getting sent to Arizona to finish up his season.

Where Does Jett Williams Fit the Brewers Infield?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a clear long-term role for Williams, but the infield isn't settled just yet. They have Cooper Pratt and Brice Turang entrenched in the middle infield spots. Third base is a platoon between David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz, who have a reputation for being light hitters despite a strong postseason.

That is even before the Jesús Made discussion. Made is a candidate for a position change, likely third base, as he nears a potential 2027 MLB debut. That complicates the Brewers' long-term picture, as they try to fit him and Pratt on the left side of the infield.

One area where Williams carries value is positional versatility. He's a candidate to play both middle infield positions along with third base and center field. As a right-handed bat, he could profile as a potential bat off the bench. He could split time in the infield and outfield while serving as injury depth at multiple positions.

Other Notable Prospect Additions to Brewers 40-man roster

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Matthew Wood poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jett Williams wasn't the only player added to the 40-man roster. The Brewers later announced that they added six players to their roster. The other five players include catcher Matthew Wood, infielder Dylan O'Rae, first baseman Luke Adams, left-hander Tate Kuehner, and right-hander Cameron Wagoner.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold is ensuring that the organization doesn't lose any key depth in the Rule 5 Draft. Wood was viewed as the most difficult 40-man decision this offseason for Milwaukee, but they've elected to keep his bat around. There are still some moving parts at the catcher position concerning Bo Naylor and Jeferson Quero, but those may be answered soon.

Adams is the other key addition to the roster. He serves as potential depth as a right-handed power bat at first base. The Brewers just lost Jake Bauers in free agency and will need to fill the first base position. Andrew Vaughn is also entering his final year of control. That could set up Adams to potentially take over the role full-time by Opening Day 2028.

O'Rae, Kuehner, and Wagoner are 40-man roster depth options who now have the full three options. None of the three players are listed in the Brewers Top 30 prospects at the deadline. But they serve as insurance policies on the roster in case of injuries next season.