Brewers React to Mason Miller Pitch Tipping Allegations on Social Media

After the Brewers defeated Mason Miller and the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, rumors on social media circled about the All-Star closer potentially tipping his pitches the next day. The evidence was the confident take by Jackson Chourio the pitch before his walk-off single and Sal Frelick touching his neck before the final pitch.

Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez, who drew the key walk to bring Chourio to the plate, discussed that topic with the media.

"I don't know if he was tipping or not," Sánchez told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy through translator Daniel de Mondesert. "And if he was, I wasn't aware of it. Even if he was, and we were aware of it, hitting 104 [mph] is not easy by any means.

"Hitting a pitch of that caliber, and pitches of that caliber, there's nothing easy about that. But again, I don't. I wasn't aware. If he was tipping, I was focused on other things in the game."

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Reacts to Mason Miller Pitch Tipping Allegations

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Miller was tipping his pitches means very little to the Brewers. If they have something on him, they certainly aren't going to divulge anything publically. But it serves as a key reminder for the club, as manager Pat Murphy spoke about.

“I’d be not telling the truth if I didn’t tell you that it’s part of our game today in a big way,” Murphy told McCalvy before Game 3. “The most important part is to make sure your pitchers, catchers, infielders, coaches, nobody’s giving anything away.”

The game within the game is finding tells that can give you a slight edge against the opponent. If the opposing pitcher is tipping their pitches in subtle ways, it gives the hitter more of an edge. The game very much favors the pitcher, considering the average player will make an out nearly 70% of the time.

There are a lot of ways a pitcher could tip their pitches. The allegations on Miller is the way his hand goes into his glove when he comes set, and it being viewable from second base. Relaying signs to the hitter is a time-tested strategy, although sometimes it can serve as a distraction if done too overtly.

Murphy also flat out denied that the Brewers had anything on Miller. The Brewers manager said that those walks were a result of noncompetitive pitches from the Padres closer.

And there's more credence to that theory. Miller was asked to do something he's not asked to do often: get six outs. That's something he's only done twice during the regular season, the most recent coming on September 4 against the New York Yankees in a 10-inning win.

The Padres closer set the side down in order in his first inning. But his command wavered in his second, and the Brewers capitalized with walks. Those walks brought Chourio to the plate, and the young star delivered for his team. They head into Game 3 at Petco Park with a chance to close out the series.