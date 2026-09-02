Hall Of Famer Sends Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Uplifting Message Before Start Vs. Cubs

Amid his stellar first half of the 2026 MLB season, Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski's performance was compared to that of Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez's 2000 AL Cy Young output.

Misiorowski remains the NL Cy Young favorite in early September and will make his first start of the month on Wednesday vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Martinez shared an encouraging message to the Miz on Tuesday night.

"Misiorowski: Keep trusting what you have and don’t fear anyone! I trust you, so trust yourself!" the Baseball Hall of Famer wrote on X.

Misiorowski's start Wednesday night against the Cubs is a big one, as Chicago and Milwaukee have split the first two contests of their four-game set.

The Brewers also hold a comfortable eight-game lead over the second-place Cubs in the NL Central standings.

The teams will face off again next week from Sept. 7-9 at American Family Field, with Misiorowski likely starting one of those contests as well.

Miz Vs. Pedro: A Look Inside The Numbers

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez gestures to a spectator in the crowd at the National Baseball Hall of Fame's 2026 induction ceremony held Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has 23 games left in its regular season, so Misiorowski could make four more starts, including Wednesday's outing.

He enters Wednesday's matchup leading MLB in ERA (1.73), strikeouts (222) and WHIP (0.75), while holding a 14-5 record across 151 innings pitched covering 25 starts.

Misiorowski is almost surely not going to reach the coveted 300-strikeouts milestone, but it's still been a magical year for the 24-year-old.

Petey won three Cy Young awards in his career, but Misiorowski's 2026 has most often been viewed side-by-side with the former's 2000 campaign.

Martinez finished that season 18-6 with a league-leading 1.74 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 284 strikeouts.

If Misiorowski makes five more starts during the regular season and goes 4-1, he'd match his counterpart's mark from 2000. He's right in line with Martinez's ERA and WHIP figures as well, though Miz won't sniff the 54-year-old's innings pitched or strikeout totals.

With the Brewers limiting Misiorowski's workload and the team running away with the division crown, he may end up around 175 to 180 innings pitched.

Martinez finished the 2000 season with 217 innings pitched in 29 starts.

The eight-time All-Star won his only NL Cy Young award in 1997 with the Montreal Expos, before going back-to-back with the Red Sox in 1999 and 2000.

Misiorowski is possibly on his way to his first piece of hardware in just his second MLB season and could have more in store down the road.