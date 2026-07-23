Brewers, Dodgers On NLCS Rematch Collision Course, Rest Of MLB Has 'Significant Work To Do'

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers finished with the first- and third-best records in the National League in 2025, respectively.

Now, more than 100 games into the 2026 regular season, the two teams are battling for the top mark in MLB and appear to be on a collision course for a rematch in the NLCS this fall.

MLB insider Jon Heyman opined that the Brewers (64-38) and Dodgers (65-38) are far and away the best teams in baseball this year.

"There’s an obvious gap between the Dodgers and Brewers and everyone else. 28 teams have significant work to do," Heyman posted on Bluesky.

He's not wrong.

The American League has been mediocre, at best, all year long. The entire AL West entered Thursday at .500 or worse and the Tampa Bay Rays (59-42) and New York Yankees (57-45) are the only teams in the junior circuit with records better than 10 games over .500.

Even the Boston Red Sox (52-49), who looked dead in the water a few weeks ago, have miraculously jumped into the playoff picture thanks to their franchise-record-tying 15-game winning streak that ended on Wednesday night.

Over in the NL, Los Angeles and Milwaukee are expected to be among the most aggressive buyers ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Can Anyone Break Up Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Rematch?

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández (37) hits a single during the fourth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just three teams in baseball have a positive run differential greater than 100 -- all unsurprisingly in the NL.

The Dodgers lead MLB at +157, the Brewers are at +133 and the Atlanta Braves are third with a +105 run differential. Even the AL-best Rays have registered just a +32.

Los Angeles has allowed the fewest runs in MLB this season (378), while Milwaukee is tied with Boston for second place at 381.

Both the Brewers and Dodgers have been equally impressive at home and on the road this year, with the NL Central leaders going 34-19 at American Family Field and 30-19 outside of Milwaukee. Los Angeles is 31-19 at Dodger Stadium and 34-19 on the road.

They have the two best home records in the NL and two of the top three road marks in MLB.

Assuming that the Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies will be the biggest threats to fans seeing an NLCS rematch, it's notable that the Brewers and Dodgers have both gone 7-5 against that trio so far this year.

Los Angeles took two out of three in Milwaukee from May 22-24 and the pair of NL favorites will play their only other regular season series from Aug. 13-16 in a four-game set.

By then, both teams could have some new trade additions on their rosters and that series could go a long way in determining who grabs the top seed in the NL playoffs.