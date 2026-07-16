Brewers World Series Bound? MLB Writers Like Milwaukee's Chances To Dethrone Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers (59-37) open their post-All-Star Game schedule on Friday night against the Miami Marlins.

Milwaukee is in control of the NL Central, entering Thursday five games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs, and trails only the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball by 1 1/2 games.

While the Brewers have earned three straight division titles and five in the last eight seasons, Milwaukee has still never won a World Series and hasn't been to the Fall Classic since 1982.

This year could be different though.

The Brewers have arguably the best pitcher in the game in Jacob Misiorowski -- who seems to have put an injury scare to rest. Milwaukee is also waiting to welcome back key members of the starting rotation from the Injured list in Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff as well.

General manager Matt Arnold has made multiple moves recently, including Wednesday's big trade to land former Houston Astros All-Star starting pitcher and two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. The Brewers also acquired promising left-handed minor-league pitcher Colton Gordon in the deal.

With the likes of All-Star snub Brice Turang and star outfielder Jackson Chourio leading the offense, multiple MLB writers said recently that they like Milwaukee's chances to dethrone the Dodgers this fall.

ESPN MLB Writer Says 'There Will Be No Three-peat This Season'

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks at the conference before the Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Los Angeles currently has loads of talent on the IL, it still has an array of superstars like Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto available.

ESPN's Todd Zola explained why he likes the Brewers chances to win it all.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are the prohibitive favorite to make it three in a row, and continue to 'ruin baseball' by buying another championship. Well, two years ago the San Diego Padres had them on the ropes. Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays were literally within inches of winning it all," Zola wrote. "The Dodgers' pitching is not assured to work out exactly as needed (Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell) and the Brewers have the front-line pitching and bullpen for a long playoff run. They also have a deep farm system and have shown the willingness to make moves when they are competitive. There will be no three-peat this season."

The Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series winners, but Milwaukee has a two-time winner of its own in manager Pat Murphy.

The 67-year-old Syracuse, NY native was the NL Manager of the Year in 2024 and 2025 and has the Brewers in good shape to make another postseason run.

"The Brewers look well on their way to their fourth straight NL Central title, but the way things are going for this team, especially with those aces atop their rotation, it may be time to dream a little bigger," MLB.com's Will Leitch said. "This might be the best chance for these Brewers to finally break through and reach their first World Series since 1982."