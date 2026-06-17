How Brewers No. 4 Prospect Cooper Pratt Looked in MLB Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers had themselves an exciting night on Tuesday, to say the least.

The future met the present. Early this season, the Brewers agreed to terms on a long-term extension with No. 4 overall prospect Cooper Pratt that seemingly guaranteed that he is viewed as the shortstop of the future for the franchise.

It took a few months for the Brewers to bring up to the big leagues, but he will be worth the wait. On Tuesday, he officially got the call to the majors and made his first appearance in a Brewers uniform.

Brewers having some fun with the rookie Cooper Pratt sending him out on the field by himself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TXbqF2M2Hs — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) June 16, 2026

The first defensive opportunity of his big league career came in the second inning of the contest between Milwaukee and the Cleveland Guardians. He and second baseman Brice Turang connected on a double play up the middle.

What A Night

Jun 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) takes batting practice before game against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Cooper Pratt's first defensive chance is a 6-4-3 double play with Brice Turang. How many times will we see that combo in the coming years? pic.twitter.com/u9lWMUUtXL — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 17, 2026

Before the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared what his message to Pratt was, as shared by Brewers team reporter Sophia Minnaert.

"Slow it down, breathe, to enjoy it, but also like be ready to win and to compete, and that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to do anything that I can to help this team in any way that I can," Murphy said.

Pratt is still chasing his first big league base hit. He got the start on Tuesday and was eighth in the lineup, just ahead of third baseman David Hamilton. He went 0-for-3 at the plate. On top of this, he actually also committed his first big league error as well with a throwing error in the fourth inning, but it didn't cost Milwaukee. Robert Gasser cleaned things up and got out of the inning clean.

Overall, it was an exciting night, but not explosive from the young shortstop. But that shouldn't surprise anyone. This is a 21-year-old making the jump to the big leagues just a few years after being drafted out of high school. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft and now is the club's shortstop. It's crazy how quickly things happen.

While Pratt didn't do anything huge, he looked like he belonged and he got his first error out of the way. Now, it will all be about adjusting and seeing how quickly he can get his bat going in the majors. That's why he's up in the big leagues right now. The Brewers need help on the left side of the infield and Pratt will be the solution.