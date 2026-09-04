It’s Time For Brewers Fans To Smash Panic Button On Jacob Misiorowski

This may be the most unpopular article I've ever published, but I believe it’s time for Milwaukee Brewers fans to smash the panic button on baseball’s best pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski.

Nearly a month ago, I published an article detailing the surprising downtick in the Miz’s fastball velocity. I researched Misiorowski’s pitch selection and discovered that he was going to his second and third pitch more than he ever had in his career.

In his next two outings, the trend continued with the velocity falling steadily. The velocity was trending down, but Misiorowski was riding three straight wins in starts against very strong lineups.

The “controversy” (for lack of a better term) came to a head on Wednesday evening when the Miz was batted around for the first time all season.

I am a big believer in not attributing to malice what can be attributed to ignorance, but when a performance like this bookends a trend, it demands attention.

What Went Wrong On Wednesday

Misiorowski blamed the performance on the inclement weather at the always unpredictable Wrigley Field.

“I didn’t feel wonderful, didn’t feel great,” Misiorowski said. “Obviously it felt soggy the whole time. The weather played a factor in that, so I lost grip. I had to make it work.”

Misiorowski also had trouble with the mound at Wrigley. Throughout his career, the 6-foot-7 hardballer has struggled with flying over his landing strip, so to speak. With the wet conditions on the clay, Misiorowski said that problem was only amplified under his landing leg.

“You start second-guessing everything,” Misiorowski said. “You start trying to make pitches too big and start trying to make things too spot-on. You have to calm yourself down and figure out a way to get through it.”

Maybe I’m overblowing it. But Misiorowski has had trouble in each of the last five outings. Luckily for him, a struggling Misiorowski is still better than every other pitcher on Earth.

I think it’s undeniably fatigue getting to the 24-year-old flamethrower as he learns for the first time in his career what a full Major League Baseball season does to the body.

More MLB: How Did Cubs Manage To Get The Best Of Jacob Misiorowski?