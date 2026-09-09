Jacob Misiorowski Becomes First Pitcher In MLB History To Do This

Jacob Misiorowski is the blueprint for what may be possible for starting pitchers going forward. The 24-year-old is pitching his first full season in the Major Leagues, and every outing has been appointment viewing as he works toward inevitably being named the National League Cy Young Award winner.

Tuesday night was the latest stepping stone in his historic season as he, unsurprisingly, set a new record in Major League Baseball.

“Jacob Misiorowski has now thrown over 1,000 triple digit fastballs in a season for the first time in MLB history,” Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote on X. “The next most triple digit pitches in a season in the pitch tracking era (2008) was Jordan Hicks in 2018 with 659.”

By the end of the night, “The Miz” had raised his count to 1,010 triple-digit pitches on the season.

Worth noting, the starter was absurdly good once again on Tuesday night against the postseason-bound Chicago Cubs.

Misiorowski threw into the seventh inning, adding nine strikeouts to his National League best 236 Ks on the season. He allowed just four hits and one earned run, keeping his ERA below two.

The valiant effort resulted in a no decision, as Milwaukee and Chicago were locked in a 1-1 dogfight heading into the ninth inning. The Cubs plated two in the top of the ninth, but Milwaukee was miraculously able to knot it up to force extra innings.

Chicago came away empty-handed in the 10th inning, setting the scene for Luis Lara to play hero with a walk-off single in front of the home crowd.

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