Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski Sets MLB Postseason Velocity Records in NLDS Game 1

Every time Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound, all eyes are glued to see what velocity record he might shatter. The 6'7" right-hander did not disappoint, as he clocked in at 104.8 MPH in his start against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Misiorowski wasted no time breaking that record. He rared back and fired his first pitch to Fernando Tatís Jr. at 104.8 MPH right down the middle. That broke the 104.5 MPH mark he set in last year's NLDS. His second pitch would have also broken the record, at 104.6.

JACOB MISIOROWSKI

105 MPH TO START THE GAME

WELCOME TO THE NLDS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t0QfPCgkrA — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2026

Misiorowski then finished off Tatís with a 91 MPH down and away in one of the most devastating sequences a hitter could face. It was the first of his six strikeouts of the night.

Jacob Misiorowski Sets 100 MPH Postseason Pitch Record vs. Padres

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The individual pitch velocity isn't the only record that Misiorowski broke in this start. The right-hander's high-octane velocity has been on full display. 52 of his 88 pitches on the night recorded a velocity of at least 100.0 MPH.

That shatters his postseason record of 100 MPH pitches. Misiorowski clocked 31 such pitches in his relief appearance in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason.

Despite pumping in extra heat, the Padres have made the Brewers' ace work. San Diego has limited him to just four four-seam fastball whiffs and hit 30 foul balls to extend at-bats. That led to Misiorowski being capped to just four innings in a tight ballgame.

His final line against San Diego was four innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, and six strikeouts. Misiorowski will walk away with a no-decision after leaving a 2-2 game and will have to trust his bullpen to finish out the game.