Skip to main content
Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski Sets MLB Postseason Velocity Records in NLDS Game 1

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski wasted no time breaking his previous fastball velocity record in his NLDS start against the Padres.
Michael McDermott|
Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Milwaukee Brewers

Every time Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound, all eyes are glued to see what velocity record he might shatter. The 6'7" right-hander did not disappoint, as he clocked in at 104.8 MPH in his start against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Misiorowski wasted no time breaking that record. He rared back and fired his first pitch to Fernando Tatís Jr. at 104.8 MPH right down the middle. That broke the 104.5 MPH mark he set in last year's NLDS. His second pitch would have also broken the record, at 104.6.

Misiorowski then finished off Tatís with a 91 MPH down and away in one of the most devastating sequences a hitter could face. It was the first of his six strikeouts of the night.

Jacob Misiorowski Sets 100 MPH Postseason Pitch Record vs. Padres

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski faces the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at American Family Field.
Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The individual pitch velocity isn't the only record that Misiorowski broke in this start. The right-hander's high-octane velocity has been on full display. 52 of his 88 pitches on the night recorded a velocity of at least 100.0 MPH.

That shatters his postseason record of 100 MPH pitches. Misiorowski clocked 31 such pitches in his relief appearance in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers last postseason.

Despite pumping in extra heat, the Padres have made the Brewers' ace work. San Diego has limited him to just four four-seam fastball whiffs and hit 30 foul balls to extend at-bats. That led to Misiorowski being capped to just four innings in a tight ballgame.

His final line against San Diego was four innings, four hits, two runs, one walk, and six strikeouts. Misiorowski will walk away with a no-decision after leaving a 2-2 game and will have to trust his bullpen to finish out the game.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Michael McDermott
MICHAEL MCDERMOTT

Michael McDermott has covered MLB since the 2016 season. He previously covered the Arizona Diamondbacks for On SI and the Arizona Fall League as credentialed media during the 2022-2025 seasons. Past stops include AZ Snake Pit, Burn City Sports, and FanSided.

Share on XFollow michaelmcd8393
Home/News Feed