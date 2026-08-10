Jett Williams Isn't Saving Brewers' Infield Just Yet

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Freddy Peralta away this past offseason, they got two very intriguing prospects in return.

On top of Peralta, Milwaukee packaged fellow hurler Tobias Myers to go out and acquire Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams from the New York Mets. Sproat has pitched in 21 games for the Brewers this season, but he has a 5.27 ERA.

He has flashed potential, but there's work to do. Sproat is down in Triple-A right now after being demoted when Dustin May was acquired by the Brewers. While this is the case, at least Brewers fans have been able to see Sproat in action this season.

The Brewers' Prospect Has Been Dealing With A Wrist Issue

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Milwaukee fans have not been able to see Williams in action in the big leagues. Williams is the Brewers' No. 4 overall prospect right now. The 22-year-old is versatile on the field and has gotten time at shortstop, third base and in center field this season with Triple-A Nashville. Unfortunately, he has had some bad luck recently due to wrist soreness.

He actually was activated off the Injured List on Saturday and appeared in his first game since July. 7. Unfortunately, he was forced to exit early due to the ongoing wrist soreness he has dealt with. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Williams is being sent to Arizona to see a specialist after aggravating the wrist injury.

"Jett Williams is being sent back to Arizona to be examined by a specialist after aggravating an existing wrist injury in last night’s game at Class AAA Nashville," Rosiak wrote.

So far this season, Williams has played in 81 games with Triple-A Nashville and is slashing .233/.340/.384 with a .723 OPS, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, nine doubles and five triples. With Cooper Pratt on the Injured List right now and question marks at third base, now would've been the perfect time to promote Williams, if he were healthy. That isn't the case at the moment, though.

Now, the next steps for Milwaukee is waiting to hear more from the specialist for Williams. If he can get healthy in the near future, it would be great to see him in Milwaukee before the 2026 season comes to a close. But that all comes down to how his wrist heals. He missed a month before his brief return on Saturday. Now, we wait to hear more.