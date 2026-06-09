Luis Lara Extension Looks Like Another Brewers Home Run

The Milwaukee Brewers have clearly been paying attention to the trend around the league young guys landing long-term extensions and cashed in again on Tuesday.

Brewers No. 5 prospect (MLB's No. 91 overall prospect) Luis Lara agreed to terms on a seven-year, $31 million extension with three club options that could bring the overall value of the deal up to $79 million across 10 seasons if every option is picked up, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Outfield prospect Luis Lara and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a seven-year, $31 million contract extension that includes three club options, sources tell ESPN. Lara, 21, has dominated Triple-A this season. Deal maxes out at $79 million," Passan wrote.

The Brewers Made Another Great Move

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the exact breakdown of the deal hasn't been shared yet, this deal already looks like it could end up being a steal in the long run. Lara has been incredible so far this season. Lara has played in 56 games so far this season and is slashing .338/.447/.500 with a .947 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples and 49 runs scored. On top of this, he's an excellent defender. He actually was ranked as Milwaukee's best defensive prospect by MLB.com back in April.

If you just look at the known metrics (seven years, $31 million), that would be an annual value of just over $4 million. But, again, the exact breakdown hasn't been announced. That could be a steal quickly if he can carry his momentum over to the big leagues. The value of WAR is somewhere in the range of $8 million per WAR, per FanGraphs. If Lara could carry over his play from Triple-A this season to the big leagues, that would be a few wins above replacement, although the metric isn't calculated down in Triple-A. Still with the combination of his elite defense and meteoric rise offensively, we're seeing just the beginning of the 21-year-old's breakout. He's just going to get better.

With the seven seasons and then three club options, the Brewers are also buying out some free agent years, which will save money in the long run if he can be an everyday player in the big leagues. He plays a premium position in center field and yet he got almost $20 million less than Pratt. It certainly looks like the Brewers struck gold again. Now, it will be about getting him to the big leagues and comfortable, but Milwaukee hasn't had many misses.