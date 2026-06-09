Brewers Strike Again, Sign Luis Lara to $31 Million Extension

The Milwaukee Brewers have another long-term extension under their belt.

Over the last week, there has been a lot of buzz about Brewers No. 5 Luis Lara prospect down in Triple-A. But it hasn't been about his meteoric season at the plate. Instead, it's been about how he hasn't played a game in a week.

Triple-A Nashville manager Rick Sweet added fuel to the fire by acknowledging that he's healthy and expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, but that "stuff will come out" about why he has been out.

There was speculation out there that Lara could be in line for a long-term contract extension like shortstop Cooper Pratt, and that is accurate. On Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Lara is signing a seven-year, $31 million extension with three club options.

The Brewers Prospect Inked A Long-Term Deal

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Outfield prospect Luis Lara and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a seven-year, $31 million contract extension that includes three club options, sources tell ESPN. Lara, 21, has dominated Triple-A this season. Deal maxes out at $79 million," Passan wrote.

Rumors spread on social media earlier in the day on Tuesday as Spencer Michaelis, pitching coach for Wisconsin Lutheran College Baseball, actually had the news earlier. He posted on X at 1:55 p.m. ET that Lara and the club had agreed to an extension for roughly $30 million that "sounds like" seven years with three options. He nailed it, too.

On paper, this deal already looks great. Milwaukee signed 21-year-old shortstop Cooper Pratt to an eight-year extension worth over $50 million earlier this season with two club options. With Lara, the Brewers are signing one of the top defensive outfielders in the minors to a very affordable deal in the middle of the best season of his professional career to this point. Lara has played in 56 games so far this season and is slashing .338/.447/.500 with a .947 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples and 49 runs scored.

There were rumblings about the possibility of Lara being a trade candidate, but that can be officially put to rest at this point. The Brewers' front office views Lara as a long-term piece and are investing in him to prove this point. Now, the biggest question remaining is when he will get the call to the majors? Hopefully, it won't be very long.