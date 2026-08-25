Milwaukee Brewers Closing in on Franchise History for 2nd Straight Year

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a position to make some more franchise history before the 2026 Major League Baseball season comes to an end.

Right now, the Brewers are sitting comfortably at 81-50. The Brewers have the best record in baseball and a 5 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central. If you're a Brewers fan, what else could you ask for? Milwaukee is in an excellent spot, and specifically has done well against the best. Milwaukee is 43-22 against teams at .500 or better. In comparison, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-35 against winning teams and the Cubs are 36-27 against winning teams.

The Brewers are loaded and history could be coming. Last year, one of the biggest stories down the stretch was Milwaukee's chase for the franchise record in wins. The Brewers ultimately did end up setting a new franchise record by racking up 97 wins. Right now, the Brewers are on pace for more.

The Brewers Have A Shot At History

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee has a .618 winning percentage, which would be a pace of 100 wins. If the Brewers can keep the pace, it would be the club's first 100-win season in franchise history. It's not even as if the Brewers need to do anything crazy to reach the threshold.

Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 pointed out on X that Milwaukee needs to go 16-15 down the stretch to tie the 97-win franchise record, 17-14 to break the record with 98 wins, and 19-12 to reach 100 wins.

"The Brewers are 81-50 with 31 games remaining so here is a breakdown of how they can achieve key win totals: 97 wins (tie franchise record) - 16-15, 98 wins (set franchise record) - 17-14, 100 wins - 19-12," Baumgardt wrote. "All of the above are achievable, especially the franchise record."

The Brewers are 81-50 with 31 games remaining so here is a breakdown of how they can achieve key win totals:



97 wins (tie franchise record) - 16-15

98 wins (set franchise record) - 17-14

100 wins - 19-12



All of the above are achievable, especially the franchise record. — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) August 24, 2026

Milwaukee has 31 total games left in the season. After a day off on Monday, the Brewers will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night. After that, the Brewers will have series against the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs (2), Cincinnati Reds (2), Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and the St. Louis Cardinals to wrap up the 2026 campaign.

Milwaukee is 7-3 over its last 10 games. This is a team that simply finds a way through. Last year, we saw the excitement of the franchise's chase for 97 wins. Now, we're going to see another chase as the fall approaches.