MLB Trade Big Board: 3 Players Milwaukee Brewers Could Trade in 2026
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The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in baseball during the regular season last year, but they came up short in the playoffs. As a result, they opted to revamp their future by trading away three of their top players in the offseason.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Brewers make even more moves in this direction if they fall out of contention for the National League Central title. They got off to a hot start, but have struggled ever since.
Don't think of this as a rebuild. The Brewers are far too talented for a rebuild. But they could trade a few players near the end of their contracts to make way for the next crop of young talent.
RHP Trevor Megill
Closer Trevor Megill has been mentioned as a trade candidate for a while, but he's currently tanking his trade value by struggling so much this season. Still, his contract runs out after the 2027 season, so if he finds his stride again, the Brewers could look to trade him at his max value. They have Abner Uribe, who could slot in as the next closer until 2030. Trading Megill would make a lot of sense if they could get a lot of value for him.
1B/C Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez serves a very important role on the Brewers right now. While Andrew Vaughn is out, he's been working as the platoon first baseman against lefties while also being the backup catcher and an occasional designated hitter. But when Vaughn returns, and Jeferson Quero makes his way to the big leagues, Sanchez won't have a spot. But since he's playing well right now, he could be a valuable trade piece.
RHP Brandon Woodruff
This one would only work if the Brewers fall out of contention, which isn't likely, but it's certainly possible.
Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer from the Brewers last offseason, so he's playing on a one-year deal. The Brewers have plenty of young pitcher depth, plus talented arms like Quinn Priester, nearing a return from the injured list. Trading Woodruff would be a big blow to the pitching talent in the big leagues, but with Priester returning soon alongside prospects like Logan Henderson, Brandon Sproat, and Robert Gasser, the Brewers would be fine. Plus, Woodruff should net them a solid return if they opt to trade him later in the year.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel