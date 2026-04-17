MLB Trade Big Board: 3 Players Milwaukee Brewers Could Trade in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in baseball during the regular season last year, but they came up short in the playoffs. As a result, they opted to revamp their future by trading away three of their top players in the offseason.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Brewers make even more moves in this direction if they fall out of contention for the National League Central title. They got off to a hot start, but have struggled ever since.

Don't think of this as a rebuild. The Brewers are far too talented for a rebuild. But they could trade a few players near the end of their contracts to make way for the next crop of young talent.

RHP Trevor Megill

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) on the mound during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Closer Trevor Megill has been mentioned as a trade candidate for a while, but he's currently tanking his trade value by struggling so much this season. Still, his contract runs out after the 2027 season, so if he finds his stride again, the Brewers could look to trade him at his max value. They have Abner Uribe, who could slot in as the next closer until 2030. Trading Megill would make a lot of sense if they could get a lot of value for him.

1B/C Gary Sanchez

Apr 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates with catcher Gary Sanchez (99) after beating the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Gary Sanchez serves a very important role on the Brewers right now. While Andrew Vaughn is out, he's been working as the platoon first baseman against lefties while also being the backup catcher and an occasional designated hitter. But when Vaughn returns, and Jeferson Quero makes his way to the big leagues, Sanchez won't have a spot. But since he's playing well right now, he could be a valuable trade piece.

RHP Brandon Woodruff

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This one would only work if the Brewers fall out of contention, which isn't likely, but it's certainly possible.

Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer from the Brewers last offseason, so he's playing on a one-year deal. The Brewers have plenty of young pitcher depth, plus talented arms like Quinn Priester, nearing a return from the injured list. Trading Woodruff would be a big blow to the pitching talent in the big leagues, but with Priester returning soon alongside prospects like Logan Henderson, Brandon Sproat, and Robert Gasser, the Brewers would be fine. Plus, Woodruff should net them a solid return if they opt to trade him later in the year.