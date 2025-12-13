2 Brewers Trade Candidates Emerging Outside Freddy Peralta

The Milwaukee Brewers have been a team to watch in the trade market, although nothing of substance has gotten done to this point.

For Milwaukee, the guy who has been discussed the most this offseason is All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old righty is a star and is coming off the best season of his career. He pitched to a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts in 2025 for Milwaukee while leading the rotation. The Brewers dealt with injuries early on to the point where there was a time when Peralta was the only expected starter who was healthy for the team. Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Nestor Cortes, and Aaron Civale were all injured or down in the minors. Peralta held down the fort and Milwaukee thrived.

It's not shocking that teams have shown interest in him as a trade piece, but he's not the only one. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the Brewers are looking to trade an outfielder and mentioned Isaac Collins and Blake Perkins.

Will Milwaukee make a move?

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) walks during the ninth inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to trade off their outfield depth, most likely by moving Isaac Collins or Blake Perkins for a reliever with minor-league options remaining," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio likely will be in the corners next season, with Perkins and Garrett Mitchell the leading options in center. Brandon Lockridge projects as the fourth outfielder, with the newly signed Akil Baddoo another possibility."

Collins played in 130 games for the Brewers in 2025 and slashed .263/.368/.411 with nine homers, 54 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. Perkins only was able to play in 54 games in 2025 due to injury and slashed .226/.298/.348 with three homers, 19 RBIs, and seven stolen bases.

Milwaukee has depth all over the place. Trading an outfielder wouldn't hurt the club much, especially with Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio holding down the fort, but it could be an easy way to a hurler without having to break the bank in free agency.

