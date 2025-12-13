Brewers Lose 30-Year-Old Veteran To Rangers In Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to move on from veteran catcher Danny Jansen this offseason.

Milwaukee acquired Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays towards the end of July. He appeared in 25 games down the stretch with Milwaukee and slashed .254/.346/.433 with three homers and seven RBIs. After the season, Milwaukee opted against picking up his mutual option and he entered free agency.

On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that Jansen has agreed to a two-year deal to join the Texas Rangers.

"Free-agent catcher Danny Jansen and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a two-year, $14.5 million contract that includes bonuses to get it to $15.5 million, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray wrote on X.

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Danny Jansen (33) reacts in the dugout after hitting a 2-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Brian Murphy and Kennedi Landry reported the news as well.

"The catching position was maybe the Rangers’ most pressing need of the offseason," Murphy and Landry wrote. "That was rectified on Friday night. Free-agent catcher Danny Jansen and the Rangers have agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, a source told MLB.com.

"It was a busy Friday night for Texas, which reportedly also added a pair of relievers in Alexis Díaz and Tyler Alexander. The club has not confirmed the news. Jansen’s .720 OPS in 2025 was better than any catcher the Rangers have had over the past two seasons. Besides being the answer to a really cool trivia question -- Who was the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game? -- Jansen has showcased decent pop and good blocking skills throughout his eight-year career."

Overall, Jansen hit 14 homers and drove in 36 runs in 2025 in 98 games played with the brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jansen is an eight-year big league veteran and was a solid pickup for the Brewers. Now, he reportedly will join the Rangers in free agency. Milwaukee made a good move bringing him to town, but now he has found a new home.

