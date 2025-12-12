Where Things Stand With Brewers, Freddy Peralta

Early in the offseason, it didn't seem likely that the Milwaukee Brewers were going to trade Freddy Peralta.

Milwaukee picked up his 2026 club option -- in an obvious move -- and quickly squashed the idea of trading the ace away. But, now the winter meetings are behind us and the buzz has started to shift in the opposite direction. Peralta is a bona fide star and is going to make just $8 million in 2026. For a clear-cut No. 1 starter, that's nothing. That's cheap enough that realistically any team that thinks it has a shot in 2026 could convince itself to pay a price tag like that.

Now, the tide seems to be turning. On Thursday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column discussing the winter meetings and said the Brewers "are in discussions" around Peralta and said he "will probably be dealt."

Freddy Peralta rumors are picking up steam

"While the Tigers probably won’t trade Tarik Skubal, they are taking offers," Bowden wrote. "The Brewers are in discussions on Freddy Peralta, the Mets will trade Kodai Senga or David Peterson and the Marlins have both Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara available...

"Takeaway: Tarik Skubal is probably going nowhere, but Freddy Peralta will probably be dealt...On the other hand, it appears the Brewers are not only listening on Peralta, they are considering all offers at this point. It seems likely now that he will be moved because he’s a top-five Cy Young award finisher and will pitch on a very affordable $8 million salary for 2026, making his trade value that much higher than expected."

Milwaukee has solid depth behind Peralta, especially with Brandon Woodruff sticking around with the organization. Arguably, trading Peralta wouldn't be the right move, though. The Brewers are coming off their best regular season in team history, but still didn't make a deep run. The two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have already added more talent in Edwin Díaz. How can you compete with a team like that if you trade away your best pitcher?

