Brewers-Astros Mock Trade to Quickly Replace Injured Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be without the services of superstar slugger Christian Yelich for a bit.

Milwaukee announced on Tuesday that Yelich is being placed on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. While a concrete return timeline hasn't been announced, Brewers manager Pat Murphy did say the expectation is that Yelich will be out for "a while." Adductor strains can be tricky. On the lighter side, it could be weeks. But it could be months, depending on how severe the strain is.

If Yelich is going to miss significant time, Milwaukee should immediately turn and look to bring in a big bat. Yelich was slashing .314/.375/.451 with one homer and 10 RBIs before going down with his injury. The Brewers already are without the services of Jackson Chourio as well. The Brewers are 8-7 right now, but they can't afford to dig themselves too big a hole in the standings. Last year, the Brewers had pitching injuries and pulled off an early-season trade for Quinn Priester and that worked out.

Milwaukee should follow a similar playbook and give the Houston Astros a call about Isaac Paredes if Yelich is going to miss significant time.

Brewers-Astros Isaac Paredes Mock Trade

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) advances to third in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brewers Receive: INF/DH Isaac Paredes

Astros Receive: LHP Robert Gasser, OF Garrett Mitchell

Breakdown: The Astros infielder was one of the most talked-about trade candidates all throughout the offseason. He was specifically connected to the Boston Red Sox, but a deal didn't get done. Boston was connected to him because the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and when healthy, the Astros have a surplus of infielders. Houston lacks left-handed-hitting outfielders specifically. Plus, their rotation has taken a beating already with injuries.

In this scenario, the Brewers would hand the Astros a starting pitcher and an outfielder who could help right now. In return, the Brewers would get someone who could slot in as the team's designated hitter and give the lineup some much-needed power with Yelich on the shelf.

The outfield depth already has been trimmed a bit, but the Brewers have Jett Williams down in Triple-A and he could play a little outfield for the club. All in all, the Brewers can't just sit around and wait if Yelich is going to miss significant time. If they want to add a big bat into the mix, they should call the Astros as fast as possible.