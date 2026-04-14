Brewers Best And Worst-Case Scenarios for Christian Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers made some bad news official on Tuesday. Christian Yelich is heading to the Injured List.

On Sunday, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy had an ominous take after Yelich went down.

"We’re most likely to get some bad news on Yelich," Murphy said on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the bad news came. Murphy said that Yelich is being placed on the Injured List due to an adductor strain, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"He has an adductor strain,” Murph said. “We’re going to put him on the IL. We expect him to be out for a while.”

Initially, reports made it sound like Yelich was dealing with a hamstring injury, but it has been confirmed that Yelich is dealing with an adductor strain instead. With all of that being said, let's take a look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for Yelich.

Best Case

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, Yelich would only need a minimum stay on the Injured List, but that's not likely to happen, clearly. If it was the case, Murphy wouldn't have said the club expects him to be out for "a while." On the bright side, Yelich isn't dealing with a back injury. Yelich dealt with some back problems over the last few years, that even required surgery.

Any time you hear about an injury with Yelich, the first concern is the back. But that is alright. On the adductor strain front, it's a tricky injury and a return is determined by how severe it is. MLB.com's Martín Gallegos pointed out last season that Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis suffered a Grade 2 right adductor strain that had him on the shelf for 23 days. In a perfect world, that's the type of return we'd be looking for, just a few weeks.

Worst Case

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If we're talking about an injury worse than a Grade 2 strain, then it could be months. Back in 2024, Yoán Moncada suffered a left adductor strain that initially came with a timetable between three and six months. That injury happened on April 9, 2024. His next game was on Sept. 18, 2024.

For Yelich, the club hasn't announced what grade the injury is. We're talking about an injury with a wide range of outcomes. Plus, of course, everyone heals differently. But on the low end, we're talking about a few weeks to a month or so. On the high end, we're talking multiple months.