Brewers Dodged Bullet with Brandon Sproat Injury Update

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to another strong start despite having traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. They came into Sunday's series finale with an 8-6 record through their first 14 games and sat just one game back in the National League Central.

Unfortunately, they suffered a 3-1 loss on Saturday night at the hands of the Washington Nationals and dropped a few places in the division. To make matters worse, both Kyle Harrison and Brandon Sproat were a little banged up, dealing with some knee injuries.

Both pitchers stayed in the game, however, and the Brewers appear to have dodged a bullet with Sproat. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Sproat checked out just fine after the game.

Brandon Sproat okay after injury scare

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Everything is perfectly fine, Sproat said on Sunday morning.

Sproat is unfortunately off to a rough start for the Brewers since being acquired from the Mets in the Peralta trade. He has lost his only decision and has posted a 10.45 ERA in three appearances and one start.

However, it is still early in the season, and he was part of the haul that came back for Peralta from the Mets, so there is certainly reason for the Brewers to be hopeful about him, and not having to place him on the injured list should be a plus for them.

Sproat attempted to make a diving play in the seventh inning and landed very hard. He was visited twice by the training staff but managed to stay in the game. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed a run against the Nationals on Saturday.

It appears that Sproat is going to avoid being placed on the injured list, which is good news for the Brewers as they try to continue their strong start and remain in the mix for an NL Central title.

Milwaukee has managed to stay at the top of the division despite making some big trades in large part because they are able to bring back some very solid major league ready pieces that can help them stay in contention in the present. The players they trade are often entering the final year of their contracts and are always seemingly unlikely to return to Milwaukee after their contracts expire.

It will be interesting to see how Sproat responds, but the Brewers do appear to have dodged a bullet with their young right-hander, which puts them in a good position to keep their starting rotation intact for the next several games.