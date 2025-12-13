Brewers Fans Get Concerning Update On Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason to date. After winning 97 games during the regular season and reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2018, their only major move was re-signing Brandon Woodruff with the qualifying offer.

They have made clear that they do not want to trade right-hander Freddy Peralta, even though he is in the final year of his contract.

However, Will Sammon of The Athletic provided an update on Peralta’s market that may trouble some Brewers fans. Teams such as the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees have all shown interest.

What Latest Freddy Peralta Rumors Mean For Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Brewers definitely don’t want to trade Freddy Peralta,” Sammon said on MLB Network. “The problem is that they may have to.”

The Brewers have done this before. They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams before the final year of their contracts.

They brought back a haul each time and went on to win the NL Central yet again. They have won three straight division titles despite these trades.

The Brewers can bring back a massive haul for Peralta and capitalize on his value while they still can. However, that may put them in danger of falling out of contention in 2026.

That could open the door for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds to take the top spot in the NL Central next season. The reason behind possibly trading Peralta would be that he likely won’t be back in 2027, so the Brewers could choose to capitalize on his value before he hits free agency so they don’t lose him for nothing.

Peralta won 17 games in 33 starts this past season and posted a 2.70 ERA. Milwaukee picked up his club option for 2026 after the season ended.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Peralta and if the Brewers ultimately decide to trade him. But as Sammon pointed out, they may not have much of a choice but to trade him if the offers they receive are strong.

The Brewers might be in trouble if they do trade him, but the question is whether or not they can resist the temptation to accept an offer that is too good to pass up.

