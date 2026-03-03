Brewers Get Tough Injury News on 2025 Breakout Pitching Star

The Milwaukee Brewers made sure to stock up on pitching depth after trading away Freddy Peralta this past offseason. They picked up several pitchers from the Boston Red Sox in the Caleb Durbin trade to supplement what they already have.

Last season, they received a breakout year from right-hander Quinn Priester after picking him up from Boston. He went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 24 starts and five relief appearances.

However, late in the 2025 season, Priester dealt with discomfort in his wrist. On Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com provided a disappointing update on the young right-hander in terms of the 2026 season.

"Pat Murphy told us a couple of weeks ago that Brandon Woodruff’s careful build-up means he might not be regular-season ready until shortly after Opening Day. It seems the same may be the case for Quinn Priester. Just a case of caution after last year’s wrist discomfort," McCalvy posted on X.

Priester may miss some time

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This isn't devastating news by any means, and the wrist issue shouldn't keep Priester out for long. Still, it's unfortunate that he may not be ready for Opening Day, especially if Woodruff isn't going to be ready as well. That's two of Milwaukee's best starters potentially down, and this comes after the Peralta trade.

If it doesn't take too long, the Brewers should ultimately be fine, but any time without both Woodruff and Priester would be tough to deal with. Milwaukee is fortunate to have a lot of pitching depth after this offseason's moves. Jacob Misiorowski could easily take up the mantle of ace if the Brewers do begin the year without Woodruff and Priester.

The Brewers won the National League Central last season with 97 victories, the most in Major League Baseball. They knocked out the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling five-game NLDS before being swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to repeat as World Series champions.

The Brewers will need Priester to replicate his 2025 success if they want to stay on top in the NL Central and possibly challenge the Dodgers for National League supremacy. Fortunately, this appears to be more of a precautionary move if it does ultimately happen, but it still is disappointing for Brewers fans if he misses Opening Day, and they will need to dig into their pitching depth in order to fill that spot in the starting rotation.