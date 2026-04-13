Brewers Truths and Lies: What's Real and Fake After 8-7 Start

The Milwaukee Brewers are 8-7 on the season and there's a lot of season left, despite the club being right in the middle of an ice-cold stretch.

Milwaukee has lost five straight games and is currently a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds for the top spot in the National League Central. Right now, the biggest negative for the Brewers is Christian Yelich's hamstring. He was forced to exit the club's contest on Sunday and the Brewers are going to have some big shoes to fill in the short term.

Don't give up hope yet, though, Brewers fans. There's a lot to like about this club.

We're 15 games into the season, let's take a look at what is truth about the club right now and what is a lie for the team.

TRUTH

Apr 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks off the field after the first inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kyle Harrison Breakout Is Here To Stay

The Brewers look like geniuses for another trade with the Boston Red Sox. Harrison has a 3.07 ERA so far this season in three starts. He's just 24 years old and is a former third-round draft pick. He has front-of-the-rotation upside and is under team control through the 2030 season. He's finally getting a consistent opportunity and the Brewers have shown over the years that they know how to develop young arms that other teams were done with and Harrison might have the most talent of the group.

Brice Turang Is Going To Be An All-Star

Brice Turang has played in 13 games so far this season and is slashing .298/.441/.617 with a 1.058 OPS. On top of that, he has three homers, nine RBIs, five stolen bases, 12 walks, four doubles, one triple and 14 runs scored. Turang is a Gold Glove Award winner and finished 14th in the NL Most Valuable Player Award race last season. This year, he's going to be an All-Star. He's playing that well.

Jacob Misiorowski Is The Real Deal

This is a bit of an understatement. Misiorowski showed massive potential in 2025 and has shown throughout the 2026 season so far that it wasn't a fluke. He has a 3.31 ERA in three starts. He's also 24 years old, like Harrison. This rotation is going to be set for a long time.

LIES

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Trevor Megill's Performance In 2026

Megill has an 11.25 ERA in five appearances so far this season. That's not great. He does have three saves, which is positive. But don't worry yet, Brewers fans. Megill had a 2.49 ERA in 2025 and a 2.72 ERA in 2024. He'll figure it out. His sample size throughout his career to this point is enough to assume he will turn things around.

The 8-7 Record As A Whole

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Brewers are going to be just fine. This team was 8-2 at one point and a five-game losing streak has made the record look bad. But, there's a lot of season left. Even with Yelich injured the Brewers will find a way through.