Two Overreactions Sparked From Brewers' 8-7 Start

The Milwaukee Brewers have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Unfortunately for the club, it is smack dab in the middle of one of those low points.

Milwaukee has lost five straight games. The Brewers dropped two straight against the Boston Red Sox and followed up by getting swept by the Washington Nationals in a three-game series, including an 8-6 loss on Sunday. That's not all, though. The Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug. Kyle Harrison and Brandon Sproat had a scare throughout the weekend, but fortunately are both alright.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio hasn't played in a big league game yet this season. On Sunday, the club got even more bad news. Christian Yelich is having a phenomenal season so far, but was forced to exit the contest on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the team is likely to get "bad news" about Yelich, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

“We’re most likely to get some bad news on Yelich,” Murphy said, as transcribed by McCalvy.

The hits keep coming for Milwaukee. Now, through 15 games, the Brewers are just one game above .500. Here are two overreactions to the first few weeks of the season.

Milwaukee's NL Central Streak Will Snap

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Brewers have won three straight National League Central titles. The division has a whole has been better than it has been over the last few years, for the most part. If the Brewers aren't going to have Yelich for a bit, it's going to be really hard to keep the streak going. Yelich is slashing .314/.375/.451 with one homer, 10 RBIs and three stolen bases. That's a lot of production right there. The Brewers already lost Andrew Vaughn to the Injured List. If Yelich misses a lot of time, it's going to be really hard for this offense to move.

Milwaukee Won The Caleb Durbin Trade

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) makes a catch to end the the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the bright side, the Brewers look like they won their deal with the Boston Red Sox centered around Caleb Durbin. Kyle Harrison has made three starts for Milwaukee this season and has a 3.07 ERA. David Hamilton has added some electricity on the base paths. Durbin, on the other hand, has struggled in Boston. He's slashing .106/.208/.128 in 14 games played. While the Brewers are ice-cold right now in general, this is at least something fans can be happy about.