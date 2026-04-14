Brice Turang's Recent Performance is Thrilling for Brewers
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The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a very fast start this season, winning eight of their first 10 games. They swept the Chicago White Sox to open the year hot. They took two out of three games from the Tampa Bay Rays. And they took two out of three games from the Kansas City Royals. After winning the first game against the Boston Red Sox, the Brewers have lot five straight games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals.
But there's a silver lining in this losing stretch. One of the Brewers' best players has been incredibly hot to begin the season, and he recently put together the best game of his year.
Brice Turang is off to a very hot start for the Brewers
Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is one of the best players on the team, and he's proving that early in the season. Turang is slashing .298/.441/.617 with the same number of walks as strikeouts, three home runs, and four doubles.
Turang is coming off back-to-back incredible seasons with the Brewers and could be headed for his best season yet. His career high in WAR is 5.5, posted last season, but he's on pace for over 9 WAR if he plays around 150 games this year.
Turang has scored 10 runs in eight games this month. His recent performance against the Nationals, in which he was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three runs scored, was his best game of the year. This performance is thrilling for Brewers fans. Turang's entire year is thrilling for Brewers fans.
Brewers need Brice Turang to stay hot after Christian Yelich's injury
But he needs to keep it up, especially considering the fact that their star outfielder, Christian Yelich, is going to be out with a hamstring injury for the foreseeable future.
Yelich and Turang are seen as the two best position players on the team. The Brewers need both to contribute if they're going to make a push for the National League Central crown, a postseason spot, an NL pennant, and the World Series title.
But if Yelich is going to be out for a bit of time, there's more pressure on Turang. His big start to the season has been thrilling, but the Brewers need him to continue trending in the right direction for the next few months.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel