Brice Turang's Recent Performance is Thrilling for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a very fast start this season, winning eight of their first 10 games. They swept the Chicago White Sox to open the year hot. They took two out of three games from the Tampa Bay Rays. And they took two out of three games from the Kansas City Royals. After winning the first game against the Boston Red Sox, the Brewers have lot five straight games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

But there's a silver lining in this losing stretch. One of the Brewers' best players has been incredibly hot to begin the season, and he recently put together the best game of his year.

Brice Turang is off to a very hot start for the Brewers

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is one of the best players on the team, and he's proving that early in the season. Turang is slashing .298/.441/.617 with the same number of walks as strikeouts, three home runs, and four doubles.

Turang is coming off back-to-back incredible seasons with the Brewers and could be headed for his best season yet. His career high in WAR is 5.5, posted last season, but he's on pace for over 9 WAR if he plays around 150 games this year.

Turang has scored 10 runs in eight games this month. His recent performance against the Nationals, in which he was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three runs scored, was his best game of the year. This performance is thrilling for Brewers fans. Turang's entire year is thrilling for Brewers fans.

Brewers need Brice Turang to stay hot after Christian Yelich's injury

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

But he needs to keep it up, especially considering the fact that their star outfielder, Christian Yelich, is going to be out with a hamstring injury for the foreseeable future.

Yelich and Turang are seen as the two best position players on the team. The Brewers need both to contribute if they're going to make a push for the National League Central crown, a postseason spot, an NL pennant, and the World Series title.

But if Yelich is going to be out for a bit of time, there's more pressure on Turang. His big start to the season has been thrilling, but the Brewers need him to continue trending in the right direction for the next few months.