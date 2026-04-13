Kyle Harrison Prediction Is Dream Scenario for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Kyle Harrison from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason in the Caleb Durbin deal and it certainly looks like the deal is a win for Milwaukee.

Boston acquired Harrison from the San Francisco Giants last season as the centerpiece in a deal around All-Star slugger Rafael Devers. When Boston acquired him, he was in the majors with the Giants but was sent to Boston's Triple-A affiliate. Ultimately, he would end up making just three total appearances for Boston in the majors last season, including two starts. He had a 3.00 ERA across 12 innings of work.

Harrison came to town as the key piece in the Dubin deal and Milwaukee wasted no time having him on the big league roster. Harrison has made three starts so far this season and has a 3.07 ERA across 14 2/3 innings of work. On top of that, he has a 15-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 14 2/3 innings pitched. Harrison's advanced metrics have been good as well. Overall, the Brewers look like they won the deal already. Durbin has played in 14 games in Boston and is slashing .106/.208/.128 with and already has two errors. Another thing that adds fuel to this idea is the fact that ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted that he will be one of two former top-100 prospects that break out this season and finish the campaign with a 3-plus WAR in 2026.

Kyle Harrison Is Red-Hot For Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, March 30, 2026 American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Two former top-100 prospects will have their breakout seasons on the mound, with each posting 3-plus WAR despite never topping 1.0 WAR before, fueled by pitching-savvy orgs tweaking their arm slots, pitch mixes and pitch grips after they'd already built up their stamina to make starts for a full season," McDaniel wrote. " ... No. 2. Kyle Harrison, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers: Over the past two years (with the Giants and Red Sox), Harrison has raised his velocity 2 mph and raised his arm slot 4 degrees, which has fueled 4 inches of additional lift in his four-seamer.

"He's also throwing his slurve 1.6 mph harder and switched up his changeup grip, getting 5.5 inches more sink in part due to 700 fewer rpm on the pitch. Adding a sinker as a fourth option has filled out his repertoire, and his strike throwing is now dialed in despite some problems with that in the past."

Quinn Priester was a steal for Milwaukee from Boston last year. He's on the Injured List right now, but will contribute at some point. He had a 13-3 record in 2025 and a 3.32 ERA in 29 total appearances. Harrison already looks like the 2026 version of Priester. If there is a point this season in which both Harrison and Priester are thriving, there are going to be Boston fans out there upset, to say the least.