Pat Murphy Sounds Off on Brewers Fans Booing Trevor Megill: 'Poor Taste'

The Milwaukee Brewers are riding a cold streak right now, to say the least.

Over the last week or so, the Brewers have dropped six games in a row and Christian Yelich was placed on the Injured List with an adductor strain. It's tough to get much more bleak than that. On Tuesday night, the Brewers faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays and came extremely close to snapping the losing streak. Milwaukee sent 2025 All-Star Trevor Megill to the mound in the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead and three outs away from the win. Unfortunately, things didn't work out. Megill allowed three earned runs and the Blue Jays took a 6-4 lead.

The Brewers would go on to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and force extra innings, but the Blue Jays got another three runs in the 10th inning and won 9-7.

After the game, much was said about Megill and the bullpen situation as a whole. Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged that there will be a discussion about whether the team will move Megill off the closer role for the time being, as shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That's not all, though. Murphy had a message for the fanbase after booing Megill in the ninth inning.

The Brewers Manager Responded

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is shown during the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

"The fans booing him after he saved 30 games for this team, kid that's been through all he's been through, and what he did the year before for us to help us win the division, and then what he did last year and then came out with an arm injury and still pitched," Murphy said, as transcribed by Hogg. "Pitched one of the biggest innings of Game 5. For them to be booing him out there, that's just not our best fans, that's for sure. We have great fans.

"Let's remind them of that. It's okay to be disappointed in those people but sometimes young men go through tough stuff. I was disappointed in those people who didn't support him when he's going through that stuff. Does he probably care? No. It it expected? That's fine. But these aren't machines out there. These are people. I thought it was in poor taste, but I've done things in poor taste too."

Megill has had a tough start to the season. There's no denying that. He has a 14.40 ERA in six appearances. But this is also the same guy who had a 2.40 ERA and 30 saves in 50 outings last year. In 2024, he had a 2.72 ERA and 21 saves in 48 appearances. Numbers early in a season always are skewed.

By the time the season ends, he'll likely be much closer to his numbers from the last two years. It's tough to be optimistic during a long losing streak, but things will shift. This club has shown over and over that it always finds a way to turn things around. Right now, the club is cold and Megill is struggling. Soon enough, that will flip.