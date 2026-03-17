What Kind of Team the Brewers Are Trying to Be in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers had their best regular-season record in franchise history last season, but the future only seems to be getting brighter.

By now, the formula is fairly well-known. The Brewers thrive by doing the little things that win ballgames, despite typically having one of the youngest rosters in the majors. They run the bases, they play fantastic defense, and their pitching staff puts up stats that seem impossible when factoring in the relative lack of big names.

But this season, despite trading away some of their marquee names over the winter, the Brewers have quietly assembled one of their most talented rosters ever. They're planning to be a scrappy team again, no doubt about it, but they've got more tools in their toolbox than usual.

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Brewers' offense has more high-end potential than usual

When the Brewers were going right last summer, they had six or seven bats in the lineup on a nightly basis who could take over a game. And despite the loss of Caleb Durbin, that lineup looks more dangerous than ever.

Jackson Chourio has the chance to ascend to superstardom. William Contreras just needs to bounce back to his 2023-2024 self at the plate. Brice Turang could keep hitting home runs the way he was from August to October. Suddenly, you've got one of the most fearsome cores in the National League.

Beyond that first wave of talent, the Brewers will look for continued growth from Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn, and top prospect Jett Williams could also add a dynamic power-speed element when he makes his eventual major league debut.

Dynamic pitching could put Brewers over the top

Mar 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against Great Britain in the first inning at the American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This is the area where the Brewers could truly ascend to new heights. They've got more raw pitching talent than ever before, and if they harness that talent, they're going to be one of the most complete, dynamic teams in the game.

It starts with Jacob Misiorowski becoming something close to an ace in his first full season in the majors, as we know his stuff is as electric as anyone in the game. Then, a couple of former Top 100 prospects in Brandon Sproat and Kyle Harrison have to elevate their game with the help of the Brewers' pitching lab.

If Milwaukee can get star performances out of two or three of their young starters, the entire outlook changes. It seems like they're counting on it, and it feels unwise to bet against them.