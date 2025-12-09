Yankees, Mets Emerging For Red-Hot Brewers Trade Chip: Trevor Megill

The Milwaukee Brewers have more trade candidates than just Freddy Peralta.

He's the guy that insiders, analysts, and fans have wanted to talk about for months. But there are other guys on this roster to watch as the hot stove really gets going. For example, Joel Sherman on the New York Post reported on Monday night that the New York Mets and New York Yankees have shown interest in Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

"Yes, the Brewers are open for business on starter Freddy Peralta if a suitor is willing to meet a steep price for their ace," Sherman wrote. "But they are getting calls from even more teams about reliever Trevor Megill, including from both the Mets and Yankees. Megill, older brother of the Mets’ Tylor Megill, has become a top-flight reliever since being obtained by the Brewers from the Twins in April 2023 with a 3.23 ERA in 129 games. Megill had a right flexor strain that cost him a month late last season, but he returned to pitch once in the regular season and five times in the playoffs.

The Brewers star is getting trade interest

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The 32-year-old righty had a 2.49 ERA in 50 regular-season games last year, a 2.09 batting average and struck out 31.3 percent of hitters faced. Megill averaged 99.2 mph with his fastball and his knuckle-curve is viewed as one of the game’s most dominant pitches."

Megill looked like a superstar in 2025 while fully replacing Devin Williams as the team's closer. Milwaukee traded Williams to the New York Yankees, which opened the door for Megill. This isn't the first time Megill has been discussed as a potential trade candidate, but it is the first time specific teams have been mentioned in the Mets and the Yankees.

The winter meetings are here. This is the type of chatter that is going to be out there. Now, does it mean a deal is imminent? No. But, it does show there is interest out there and now fans should be watching Megill even closer.

