Pat Murphy Credits Brewers Legend After Bizarre NLDS Game 1 Flyout

The Brewers got some help from their home stadium to defeat the Padres, 3-2, in Game 1 of the NLDS. Ty France's potential go-ahead home run struck the roof of American Family Field over fair territory with left fielder Jackson Chourio catching the ball at the warning track for the second out of the ninth.

"The ball that everybody's going to be talking about, Ueck put his hand on it," Brewers manager Pat Murphy told Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin's Hunter Baumgardt. "Ueck decided to put his hand on it, swat it down, so Chourio could catch it. Thanks Ueck."

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy thanked Bob Uecker for the help on the Ty France fly ball in the 9th inning👇



“Ueck decided to put a hand on it. Thanks Ueck.” pic.twitter.com/mjDwJGq1aT — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) October 4, 2026

Murphy is referring to legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker and hinted at divine intervention happening on that play. Uecker is a beloved member of the Brewers, serving on the mic for 54 years before he passed away in January 2025.

Pat Murphy on Ty France Flyout That Struck Roof

The Brewers manager wasn't sure if that batted ball would land fair or foul. Per the ground rules at American Family Field, if a ball hits the roof in fair territory, it remains in play. Had it hit in foul territory, it would have been ruled a foul ball.

"It was going to be a foul ball, thought it was going to be a foul ball for sure," said Murphy. "I'm standing on that line. They would have liked to have that hitter back up there with another strike."

After consulting with the six-man umpiring crew, crew chief Alfonso Marquez ruled that the ball hit the roof in fair territory.

The Padres challenged the fair/foul call in the ensuing aftermath. Had the call been overturned, France would have come back to the plate in a 1-1 count. The call ultimately was upheld. Brewers closer Trevor Megill finished the frame with the save as Jackson Merrill launched a 109 MPH bullet right at Luis Lara for the final out.

Brewers Take 1-0 Lead Over Padres in NLDS

This came in what was a very back-and-forth contest between the Brewers and Padres. San Diego sent National League Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski to an early exit after four innings.

The Padres continued to grind away at Milwaukee's bullpen, which had to earn their 15 outs. Murphy had to use five relievers to finish out the game, including all his best relievers. While there were some tense moments, ultimately they held San Diego scoreless over the final five innings.

The Brewers now enter Game 2 with a 1-0 lead. They'll task Logan Henderson to continue to do what he does best: limit the opposition's offense. The right-hander has held opposing lineups to three runs or fewer in his first 23 MLB starts. That tied Zac Gallen for the longest stretch of starts to start a career in league history.