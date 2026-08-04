Pat Murphy Says Brewers Rookie Has Been 'Better Than' Ex-Cy Young Award Winner After Rough Outing

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired starting pitcher Dustin May in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, creating uncertainty for fellow right-handed hurler Brandon Sproat.

The latter was part of the offseason blockbuster move that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in January and has made 19 starts in 21 appearances this season for the Brewers.

Sproat has shown flashes thus far in his age-25 campaign, recording 100 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched and posting four quality starts, but his overall numbers aren't great.

The former second-round draft pick is just 3-7 with a 5.27 ERA and 1.42 WHIP and MLB-high nine wild pitches in 2026.

Sproat allowed four runs on five hits with two walks, four strikeouts and three wild pitches across three-plus innings on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Another bad day," he said, according to MLB.com's Zach Sweet. "Letting guys down again."

With Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson atop Milwaukee's rotation, left-hander Kyle Harrison slated to return from injury on Wednesday and May expected to take the bump Thursday, Sproat's time as a starter could be running out.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Monday's loss that he, Sproat and general manager Matt Arnold were going to meet to determine the youngster's role with the team.

"We’re going to figure out what the next pieces are," Murphy said, per Sweet.

"I’m not going to stress over it and try to play GM," Sproat added. "That’s not my job. I’m just going to keep pushing forward."

Pat Murphy Brings Up Former Brewers Ace's Past Struggles In Defending Brandon Sproat

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy cited former Milwaukee ace and 2021 NL Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes' past struggles when defending Sproat on Monday.

"This kid has been better than Corbin was in ‘19, and look what Corbin turned into," the 67-year-old said, according to Sweet. "I’m not going to suggest that he’s going to turn into Corbin next year, but there’s a lot there."

The Brewers selected Burnes in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft and the right-hander pitched six seasons in Milwaukee before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2024.

Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2024, but he underwent Tommy John surgery last year and hasn't pitched since June 1, 2025.

The California native struggled mightily with the Brewers in 2019, posting an 8.82 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 49 innings pitched before turning his career around.

Burnes finished in the top eight in his league's Cy Young voting five straight years from 2020 to 2024 and made four consecutive All-Star teams during the stretch as well.

Still in his mid-twenties, Sproat has got plenty of time to turn things around.