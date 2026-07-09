Brewers' Kyle Harrison Talks 'Battling' Elbow Soreness Before MLB All-Star Break

Milwaukee Brewers fans got great news on Wednesday when the team announced that right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson would be returning from injury on Thursday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

The pitching staff got a concerning update on fellow right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff, however, who's dealing with a shoulder injury.

Breakout left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, meanwhile, told the team following Wednesday's outing vs. the Cardinals that he's been suffering soreness in his left elbow.

"I've been better," Harrison said, per MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy. "It’s something that I’ve been battling the past couple of weeks. Just a good time for a break, right? That’s the best way to look at it."

With only four games remaining before the All-Star break, the southpaw isn't scheduled to take the mound again until after the Midsummer Classic.

"I’m confident in that and so are the trainers, so is everyone," Harrison said, according to McCalvy. "It should be something that’s just a little something."

"It’s obvious he’s fatigued, and we’ve got to help him on that," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy added. "We could have left him in there, but we’re thinking about his future."

The 24-year-old hurler pitched just four innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits with only two strikeouts.

For now, Harrison's issue may not be classified as an "injury," but with the likes of infielder David Hamilton recently landing on the injured list, the Brewers will want to be cautious ahead of the break.

Harrison Scuffling Over Last Two Starts Following Cy Young-Caliber Start To Season

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison got off to a stellar start this spring after Milwaukee acquired the former third-round pick in February's blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Harrison was a legitimate early NL Cy Young award candidate entering July but has been underwhelming in his last two starts.

The California native was 8-1 with a 2.57 ERA going into his July 3 start vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks but went just 2 2/3 innings that night in a no-decision.

Harrison's now allowed six runs on nine hits with only five strikeouts across his last two games totaling 6 2/3 innings pitched. On the positive side, he's surrendered just one home run and one walk during the span, but the youngster, who's never made more than 24 starts in his short MLB career, could certainly use the upcoming break from action.

Harrison's still second on the team in most notable pitching categories (behind All-Star Jacob Misiorowski), including in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) at 2.5, innings pitched (83 2/3) and strikeouts (101).