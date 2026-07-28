MLB Rumors: Three Players Brewers Should Trade For Not Named Mason Miller, Tarik Skubal

With the MLB trade deadline just six days away, Milwaukee Brewers fans can dream of their team landing superstar closer Mason Miller or two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

Even with Miller's San Diego Padres and Skubal's Detroit Tigers entering possible sell mode ahead of Monday's deadline, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold should be careful not to overpay for either hurler.

Milwaukee can still have an impactful trade deadline without landing either of the aforementioned stars though.

Here are three somewhat under the radar players that the Brewers should consider pursuing instead of Miller or Skubal.

Adrian Morejon, San Diego Padres

Jul 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Aaron Ashby having a historic season, Milwaukee currently has one solid left-hander in its bullpen.

Fellow southpaws Angel Zerpa and DL Hall are both on the injured list, with the former slated to miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. Hall is expected to return to the Brewers soon, but the group could use another lefty.

Miller's Padres teammate Adrian Morejon would be a smart reliever to target.

The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2025 and has been terrific this season as well.

Morejon has been overshadowed by Miller in 2026, but entered Tuesday with an 8-2 record, 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings pitched covering 49 games.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

Jul 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who doesn't love a reunion?

While Freddy Peralta's debut season with the New York Mets hasn't gone well, perhaps a return to Milwaukee could be a boost for all parties.

The Mets (45-62) have been a disaster this year and will be obvious sellers in the coming days and a move back to the Brewers, who are aiming for their first pennant since 1982, could help motivate Peralta to finish 2026 strong.

The right-hander is just 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 22 starts for New York but his numbers with Milwaukee speak for themselves.

Peralta went 70-42 with a 3.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 211 games (162 starts) in his Brewers career, made two NL All-Star teams and was fifth in the NL Cy Young voting last year.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) looks up after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite their 53-55 record, the Houston Astros are only two games behind the Texas Rangers (54-52) for first place in the AL West and may not be ready to call themselves sellers.

If things change though, infielder Isaac Paredes could be on the move and Milwaukee's front office would be wise to target the two-time All-Star.

Paredes would bring position versatility and much-needed power to the Brewers.

Amazingly, Milwaukee still ranks last in MLB with 98 home runs and while the recent activation of infield speedster David Hamilton off the injured list will help in many ways, the power department isn't one of them.

Paredes, meanwhile, is likely on his way to his fifth straight season with at least 19 home runs, as he entered Tuesday with 14 dingers. That total would rank third on the Brewers, behind only Jake Bauers (18) and Brice Turang (15).