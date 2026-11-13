Brewers-Red Sox September Series Carries Extra Meaning After Jake Bauers Signing

After two solid seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Jake Bauers will be moving on to the Boston Red Sox. He parlayed a strong 2026 season and an NLCS MVP into a four-year, $58 million deal with Boston.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg dived into the Brewers' 2027 schedule to see when the Brewers will play the Red Sox. Hogg posted on X that Boston will travel to American Family Field for a three-game series that starts on September 14. Bauers will receive his World Series ring from the Brewers, in front of his former fan base, before the start of the series.

Jake Bauers will get his ring (and a loud ovation) in September when the Red Sox come to Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/80eCmHQq3K — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) November 13, 2026

The 2027 season will be dependent on how quickly the league and the players negotiate a Collective Bargaining Agreement. Barring the cancellation of the full 2026 season, it seems like that Bauers will make his return to Milwaukee. That'll give the team a chance to honor its former starting first baseman with a tribute and hand him his World Series ring.

Remembering Jake Bauers' Championship Legacy With the Brewers

Oct 30, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infield Jake Bauers (9) holds the Commissioner’s Trophy as infielder Brice Turang (2) waves to the crowd during the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade and celebration. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bauers was another Milwaukee success story. Once a Top 100 prospect, he bounced around the league and never found much success. His career came to a crossroads after the 2024 season; he re-signed with the Brewers instead of retiring from baseball after his wife became pregnant with their second child.

That turned out to be a great decision in hindsight. Bauers revived his career and the Brewers got a championship out of it. But it wasn't a case of a struggling player holding on, it was a struggling player who finally got everything to click and become the player he was always meant to be.

In 2026, he slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and a 143 wRC+. He became a critical bat in the middle of the Brewers order and their most dependable hitter in their NLCS victory over the Dodgers last month. His third-inning home run off Blake Snell may be the single at-bat that epitomized the entire series.

That home run was one of three at-bats that defined the Brewers' four-game sweep of the Dodgers. He also had a 12-pitch walk that gassed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the fourth-place finisher in the National League Cy Young voting, in Game 2. In Game 4, he hit a two-run double that started a comeback from down 4-0 before drawing a walk that tied the game the following inning.

The Brewers will get a first-round pick, which will help bolster one of the best farm systems in baseball. The pick is projected to be the No. 32 pick in the 2027 MLB Draft. That ultimately will be Bauers' parting gift to the Brewers after being their most productive hitter in their 2026 championship season.

Whoever the Brewers ultimately decide to draft will be forever linked to Bauers.