The Hall of Fame ballot was just released and two former Brewers relievers are among the 21 playes in considerations. Right-handers Francisco Rodríguez and Joakim Soria are on the ballot for 2027.

Rodríguez spent parts of five seasons in Milwaukee. In 263 career appearances, he has a 2.91 ERA and 95 saves. The latter mark ranks fifth in franchise history behind Dan Plesac (133), Josh Hader (125), John Axford (106), and Rollie Fingers (95).

Soria spent part of the 2018 season in Milwaukee. He joined a Milwaukee team that reached the NLCS before bowing out in seven games.

Every year, baseball writers can select up to 10 players to approve for the Hall of Fame. Players on the ballot need to receive 75% yes votes to be inducted. Players who receive less than 5% do not return to the following season's ballot.

Rodríguez is on his fifth year on the Hall of Fame ballot, while Soria is on for the first.

Francisco Rodríguez and Joakim Soria's Hall of Fame Chances

Jun 6, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez (57) celebrates the win after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez has the much stronger case of the two former Brewers. His career includes the regular-season all-time saves leader (62), a 2002 World Series Championship, and 437 saves.

In his career, he owns a 2.86 ERA and a 28.5% strikeout rate. Among relievers with 500 innings between 2002 and 2017, his strikeout rate ranks seventh. He's also 17th in park-adjusted ERA-, as his 69 mark makes him 31% better at preventing earned runs than the average pitcher.

The induction of Billy Wagner in 2026 opens the door for more closers to potentially get in the Hall. Rodríguez currently ranks sixth all-time in saves. The only two players ahead of him (Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen) who haven't been inducted are currently active.

The question for Rodríguez is whether the 437 saves and six All-Star appearances will be enough to eventually get him in. It also serves as a quality litmus test for the standards of the one-inning closer. Billy Wagner had fewer saves and a weaker postseason track record but was much better at preventing runs.

Soria's Hall of Fame case is rather easy to evaluate. While he was a very good closer for much of his career, he carries just 229 saves over 763 innings. His best years came at the start of his career (2007-2010). However, he didn't age as well as Rodríguez and will likely be a one-and-done player.