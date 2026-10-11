Brewers Roll with Same 26-Man Roster into NLCS Against Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers have released their roster for their National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They'll carry the standard 13 hitters and 13 pitchers for this seven-game series.

The big takeaway from the roster release is that the Brewers will use the same 26 players as in the NLDS. They'll use six infielders, two catchers, and five outfielders for their 13 hitters. At the same time, they did not change any pitchers.

What the Brewers Roster Says About Their Pitching Staff

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks back to the dugout in the fifth inning after pitching two scoreless innings at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have already named their starters for the first three games. They'll go with Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, and Robert Gasser.

Game 4 is still up in the air, but barring any changes, it will likely go to either Dustin May or Kyle Harrison. The Dodgers have a more left-handed lineup, so Harrison could get the nod.

With the series shifting to a best-of-seven format, that will certainly will require a different approach from manager Pat Murphy. The innings that could have the most impact is the middle innings, especially if he's going to be aggressive at pulling pitchers like Harrison, May, and Gasser.

In that scenario, they could turn to pitchers like Chad Patrick or Shane Drohan to provide bulk. However, neither pitcher appeared in the NLDS. That may be more due to the scoreboard dictating Murphy using his best relievers in close games. But it is worth noting that he stretched out some pitchers like Aaron Ashby and DL Hall for multiple innings in the series.

The Brewers pitching staff should be rested fairly well after three days off between the NLDS and NLCS.

What the Brewers Roster Says About Their Lineup

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen (67) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers will feature the same 13 hitters. They'll likely feature similar lineups to the ones they ran in the NLDS against the Padres.

Left fielder Jackson Chourio is coming off an impactful series. While he was only 3-for-16 at the plate, all three hits were critical. The 22-year-old drove in six of the Brewers 13 runs in the NLDS. They'll need him to continue to anchor that lineup to have any chance of defeating the Dodgers.

The outfield mix will be something to watch as the series progresses. Chourio and Mitchell project to play most of the time in left and center field. Right field will be an interesting play, as the Brewers may platoon between the left-handed Sal Frelick and the switch-hitting Luis Lara. The Dodgers have two left-handed starters in their rotation between Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell.

Third base could come down to a platoon as well between David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz. Ortiz likely could come off the bench as a late defensive sub if the Brewers have a close lead late. Against the Dodgers, Milwaukee will need to stretch every advantage they have to pull through.