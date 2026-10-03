Brewers Finalize NLDS Roster Ahead of Game 1 vs. Padres

The Milwaukee Brewers won a franchise record 103 games during the regular season and cruised to their fourth straight National League Central title. They had the best record in Major League Baseball and are now set to take on the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

The only thing left to be finalized was the roster for the series. However, the team made an announcement on Saturday morning about its roster, revealing the finalized version and who was on the roster for the upcoming series.

Brewers set roster for NLDS matchup vs. Padres

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22), who was named team captain, gets ready to bat in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have two catchers on the roster in William Contreras and Gary Sanchez. Outfielders Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich have also made it. The Brewers have six infielders on the roster in Jake Bauers, David Hamilton, Joey Ortiz, Cooper Pratt, Brice Turang and Andrew Vaughn.

The team is quite loaded on the pitching side of things. They already have Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson set to start the first two games of the series. Kyle Harrison lost his spot in the starting rotation down the stretch, and Dustin May also struggled towards the end of the season, but they have both made the roster. Robert Gasser has also been added, as have Shane Drohan, D.L. Hall and Chad Patrick. The bullpen features high leverage options such as Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, Antonio Senzatela, JoJo Romero and Aaron Ashby.

The Brewers will again go with Jacob Misiorowski to start the series as they open up at home against the Padres. He won 16 games and posted a 1.80 ERA and 6.5 WAR in 30 starts while also striking out 252 batters in 174 2/3 innings pitched. That should give the Brewers a big advantage for Game 1 of the series, especially since they are at home.

The Padres certainly won't be an easy opponent, but the Brewers have had plenty of rest and Misiorowksi should be ready to go as they look to take command early in the series, and with Henderson going in Game 2, the Brewers should be set up pretty well to start the series.

It will be interesting to see what they are able to do in Game 1 of the series later tonight and if they can start the series out on the right foot against the Padres. Last October, they beat the Chicago Cubs in a five-game NLDS before being swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers.