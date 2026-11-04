Brewers Lose Key Player Development Executive to Athletics GM Opening

The Milwaukee Brewers will be losing a key executive after winning the World Series. Cam Castro, the Brewers' Senior Vice President of Player Development and Performance, will head to Sacramento to become the Athletics' general manager. Castro will work under president of baseball operations Taylor Smith, who was hired by the organization in October.

Such an outcome was likely inevitable, as Milwaukee has served as the model franchise in its adherence to both analytics and scouting to gain an edge on bigger-spending opponents. That was a major reason why a team with a modest payroll of $154.7 million, per Cot's Contracts, was MLB's best team in 2027. The Brewers cruised to a 103-win season, followed by a strong postseason run that ended with the franchise winning its first World Series championship.

As other teams try to rebuild their front office, teams will look to what the Brewers have accomplished over the past few seasons and see if they can replicate that. With an organization that's excellent at developing prospects or unearthing hidden talent that didn't get a fair shake elsewhere, Castro was a prime candidate for a general manager opening.

What Cam Castro Being Hired by the Athletics Could Mean

With Castro headed to the Athletics, there will certainly be changes to the Brewers front office. Some personnel may head to Sacramento, and eventually Las Vegas when the Athletics complete their move.

The Brewers will have to fill that vacancy in their own front office. With the way the organization runs, they may already have an internal candidate ready to go.

This isn't the first time Milwaukee had to replace a key executive. They lost David Stearns to the New York Mets following the 2023 season. But by then, they had a natural successor to the role in Matt Arnold. Arnold had been serving as the general manager under Stearns for four seasons before becoming the Brewers' top baseball operations executive.

As was the case with Stearns going to the Mets, the Brewers' process toward building their roster won't change much. Their championship was a reminder that their process remains extremely effective in building a contender. They have one strong, young core of players and one of the best farm systems in baseball. They're going to be contenders for a long time.

And as the Brewers continue to win with modest payrolls year after year, the expectation is teams will continue to pull from the organization and see if they can replicate that process. That's the tax Milwaukee pays for being one of the best-run organizations in MLB.