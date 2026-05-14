The Beauty — And Absurdity — of Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski

It's still early, but we're witnessing one of the best starts to a season by a pitcher in Milwaukee Brewers history from flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.

The 6'7'' second-year big leaguer put on a masterclass on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres. Misiorowski pitched seven shutout innings, tied for his career high, against the Padres and struck out 10 batters with just 93 pitches.

Misiorowski has the type of fastball you simply cannot teach. In his last appearance on May 8, he threw the seven fastest pitches by a starter in the pitch-tracking era dating back to 2008. If that wasn't ridiculous enough, the lanky righty tossed a 103.2 miles per hour fastball on his final pitch of the night on Wednesday.

The Brewers Have A Superstar On Their Hands

May 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after retiring the side in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski. 103.2MPH on his 93rd Pitch. 😳



10th K. pic.twitter.com/GgtXPx7J4m — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 14, 2026

That's almost unfathomable. But we've been able to see the 24-year-old dazzle out the gate, so it's not the most shocking thing in the world simply because he's pitching at another level. Each time he goes out there, there's a chance he makes history. After another good outing, Misiorowski now has five straight starts under his belt with eight strikeouts or more. Right now, he's two starts away from the Brewers' record of seven games fitting that description, which Corbin Burnes set back in 2021 during his Cy Young Award-winning campaign.

"Jacob Misiorowski has 8+ strikeouts in five straight games," Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert wrote on X."Corbin Burnes had the Brewers’ longest streak (7 games) in his 2021 Cy Young Award season."

Misiorowski has a 1.23 ERA over his last five starts. He allowed just four earned runs while striking out 47 batters in 29 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, he has made nine starts so far this season and has a 2.12 ERA and a league-leading 80 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. If Shohei Ohtani wasn't off to one of the hottest starts by a starter in recent memory and Paul Skenes wasn't Paul Skenes, Misiorowski would be the favorite for the National League Cy Young Award.

Regardless of whether Misiorowski wins an award later on this season, we're watching history each time he touches the mound. He looks like the next long-term ace for the Brewers. Right now, the Brewers are 23-17 on the season and have recently gotten Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich back into the mix. This team is only getting better and arguably will be better than the 2025 team if Misiorowski keeps up this hot streak. Last year the Brewers were great, but right now the rotation has even higher upside thanks to Misiorowski.