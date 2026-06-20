The Meteoric Rise of Brewers Top Prospect Andrew Fischer

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan waiting for the organization to find some more major pop in the middle of the order, just wait. It's coming.

It may not be this season, but the Brewers have arguably their most exciting slugger prospect in years down in Double-A right now in No. 6 overall prospect Andrew Fischer.

Fischer was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft after bashing 25 homers in 65 games for the University of Tennessee last season. It was known coming in that Fischer had big power potential, but the fact that he's been able to put it all together in professional baseball as quickly as he has is a bit shocking.

After being drafted last season, Fischer played in 19 games for High-A Wisconsin and hit one homer, drove in 10 runs, and slashed .311 /.402/.446. A very solid start to a professional career.

The Brewers Have The Slugger Of The Future They Need In Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things have been different in 2026, though. Fischer is smack dab in the middle of a meteoric rise. He began the season with High-A Wisconsin and got a lot of buzz early on because he was crushing homers left in right. In total, he clubbed 20 homers and drove in 50 runs while slashing .298/.443/.675 in 54 games before being promoted to Double-A Biloxi.

Fischer has played in just two games so far in Double-A, but already has another homer and two walks under his belt. Overall, this season, Fischer has 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games played. That's a pace of 60 homers and 150 RBIs across 162 games. It's not even like he's just hitting homers and striking out. He's batting .296 on the season.

Fischer is just 22 years old and isn't knocking on the big league door just yet, but it's hard not to be excited about him. Again, this guy is the Brewers' best pure slugger prospect in years. If you look at Milwaukee's top prospects right now, there's plenty of talent. Guys like Jesús Made (MLB's No. 1 overall prospect), Luis Peña, Jett Williams, and Luis Lara are at the top of the list, among others. But none of them has the power that Fischer has. Jackson Chourio was among the game's top prospects before making the jump to the majors and has been incredible, but he doesn't have the power potential Fischer has.

Milwaukee lacks some thump in the middle of the order. Fischer's rise is making him look like the solution.