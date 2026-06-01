Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer Is Becoming Must-See in High-A

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most intriguing slugger prospects in Major League Baseball.

While the Brewers have been dominant in the regular season over the last few years, Milwaukee has lacked some thump in the middle of the order. Last year, Christian Yelich led the way for Milwaukee with 29 homers. Jackson Chourio hit the second-most long balls with 21 and no one else on the roster hit 20 or more homers. In 2024, Willy Adames hit 32 homers in his final season with the team and he was the only guy on the team to hit more than 26 homers. In 2023, no one on the team hit more than 24 homers.

Power is the only thing the club hasn't done a great job of developing within the organization, but the tides are turning. Now, the Brewers have one of the most intriguing power prospects down in the minors in 22-year-old Andrew Fischer.

The Brewers Have One Of Baseball's Most Intriguing Slugger Prospects

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fischer has gotten a lot of positive buzz this season but it's likely still not enough. He was a first-round pick in 2025 and already is viewed as the No. 5 overall third base prospect in baseball despite the fact that he's down in High-A. Jett Williams actually is No. 2.

So far this season, Fischer has played in 44 games in his first full season in professional baseball and has 15 homers, 37 RBIs and a .275/.411/.625 slash line. When the Brewers drafted Fischer last year, it was known that he had big power potential. He blasted 25 homers in his final season with the University of Tennessee in just 65 games in 2025. He's been able to get adjusted to the pro game quicker than expected, though.

In the month of May alone, he played in 24 games and blasted 10 homers, including a long ball on Sunday.

Admire this one, Andrew Fischer!



The @Brewers' No. 6 prospect stays hot in May with his 10th home run of the month for the High-A @TimberRattlers: pic.twitter.com/eaLfk1QKat — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 31, 2026

The Brewers' farm system is loaded and the club is just going to get even better over the next few years as these young guys make the jump to the majors. Fischer certainly looks like a long-term slugger of the future for Milwaukee and he's not even a top-five prospect for the club right now. That's simply because the farm system is loaded.

Jesús Made is the No. 1 prospect in baseball and can play all over the infield. Luis Peña is the team's No. 2 prospect and also can play all over the infield. Williams is the No. 2 third base prospect in baseball. Cooper Pratt already has a long-term extension and could be a shortstop of the future. Luis Lara has been one of the club's hottest names this season and is one step away from the majors in Triple-A. Then, of course, there's Fischer at No. 6. Milwaukee fans should be very happy.