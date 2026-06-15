Brewers' Andrew Fischer Reportedly One Step Closer to the Big Leagues

The Milwaukee Brewers had an exciting day down in the minors on Sunday, to say the least.

First and foremost, the move that is going to make the most headlines is the fact that Milwaukee is promoting No. 4 overall prospect Cooper Pratt up to the big leagues. Pratt has been playing well down in Triple-A and certainly deserves the opportunity. That's going to be the move that the fans are talking about for a while, but it wasn't the only one.

Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported that the Brewers are promoting No. 6 prospect third baseman Andrew Fischer to Double-A Biloxi.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are promoting INF Andrew Fischer to Biloxi (Double-A)," Ford wrote. "Fischer had a .298 batting average with 20 home runs and 50 RBI for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers."

The Brewers Have A Lot Of Excitement Down In The Minors

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fischer has been on an absurd run so far this season down in the minors. The 22-year-old played in 54 games with High-A Wisconsin before his promotion and slashed .298/.443/.675 with a 1.118 OPS, 20 homers, 50 RBIs, 45 walks, 10 doubles, and 51 runs scored. That's a ridiculous amount of production for the young infielder.

Fischer was selected in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft by the Brewers and now is already just two steps away from the majors. MLB.com has Fischer ranked as the No. 5 overall third base prospect in baseball and if he keeps playing like this, he's going to shoot up the overall prospect rankings across the league.

The meteoric rise of Fischer has been exciting to follow throughout the 2026 season so far in large part because the Brewers have been lacking thump in the majors for a while. The Brewers have found plenty of success over the last few years and are in first place in the National League Central, and yet they are 27th in the league with just 63 long balls. If the Brewers can add a 30-plus homer bat to this lineup, that would be the missing piece. Now, Fischer isn't approaching the big leagues yet. It's going to be a bit before Milwaukee fans see him in the majors. But it's a good time to get excited. He's playing at another level down in the minors right now and earned this reported promotion.

The Brewers have the best farm system in the game and it keeps getting better.