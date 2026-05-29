Top 3 Players Brewers Should Shop in Trades This Summer

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the National League Central (what else is new), which should make for an interesting summer on the trade market.

Unlike the offseason, when the Brewers were selling high on Freddy Peralta and Caleb Durbin, this Milwaukee team should be looking to add before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. That means there are young major leaguers and top prospects who could be nervous about getting shipped out.

Which players make the most sense for the Brewers to shop around, looking for the maximum value from their rivals? Here are our top three.

1. Garrett Mitchell (OF)

Mitchell is going to be the only Brewers big-leaguer on this list, and we don't want fans to immediately get up in arms about it without hearing out the argument. This isn't a "Garrett Mitchell needs to be traded" plea, but an observation that he could be replaced if there's a team out there willing to pay up for a new starting center fielder.

Between Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and top-five organizational prospect Luis Lara, the Brewers have ample options to take over center field. If the Brewers are blown away by an offer, Mitchell is the one solid big-league position player we could envision being traded.

2. Luis Lara (OF)

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara adjusts his cap during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, to the other side of the coin. If Mitchell isn't dealt, which gets less likely the longer he prolongs his current hot streak, then an outfield prospect seems likely to go. Lara is a 21-year-old speedster who has begun to hit for power in Triple-A this year, and his value might never climb higher.

Milwaukee should deal from this outfield surplus while it can, as there's probably going to be a logjam if all these guys are still around by next spring.

3. Andrew Fischer (3B)

Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Italy third baseman Andrew Fischer (11) fields a ground ball in the fifth inning against Venezuela during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Brewers have three very strong prospects on the left side of the infield. Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams are both candidates to make their major league debuts this summer, which leaves last year's first-round pick in Fischer as the most likely trade chip.

Granted, Fischer has 14 home runs in 41 games at High-A to begin this season, but he's also the same age as Williams and older than Pratt, so he should be dominating that level of competition. We could see the Brewers hold onto him if they think he's destined for stardom, but if the Brewers want impact additions at the trade deadline, they've got to give up real prospects.