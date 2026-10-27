Brewers on Verge of Completing One of the Greatest Postseason Runs in MLB History

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the cusp of their first World Series title after blowing out the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3. A win in Game 4 would complete a historic playoff run for Milwaukee. The most notable would be tying the fewest number of games needed to win a championship (12). They would tie the 1998 New York Yankees and 2005 Chicago White Sox.

Should the Brewers complete the sweep, they'll become the first team in MLB to sweep both the League Championship Series and the World Series since 1985, according to MLB's Sarah Langs. 1985 was the year the LCS shifted to a best-of-seven format.

It would also be a nine-game winning streak. The Brewers enter Game 4 tied for the longest postseason win streak (8), tying the 2019 Nationals, 2005 White Sox, 2004 Red Sox, and 2014 Royals.

The Brewers have won eight consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in a single postseason, with:



2019 Nationals

2014 Royals

2005 White Sox

2004 Red Sox https://t.co/1k55X0kV5r — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 27, 2026

The question Milwaukee is facing is can they complete the most impressive postseason run in the last 30 years? That's what Game 4 will decide.

What's at Stake for the Brewers in Game 4?

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious stakes are in play. The Brewers are a win away from their first World Series championship as a franchise. The historical context of a Game 4 win would immortalize the 2026 squad as one of the best teams to ever do it. They won an MLB-leading 103 wins and have outexecuted teams in the postseason.

They've pressed their advantage on the Tampa Bay Rays in this World Series. They kept them at arm's length in Game 1 in a wire-to-wire win. In Games 2 and 3, they broke their opponent's will. In Game 4, they have a chance to bury the Rays.

Milwaukee has yet to announce a starting pitcher for Game 4. Their original plan was to start Brandon Woodruff as an opener, which is now scuttled by his Game 3 relief appearance. The likely plan is a combination of Shane Drohan and Dustin May for four innings, then handing the ball to part of the bullpen that's carried the club.

The good news for the Brewers is their Game 3 blowout allowed them to rest the relievers they were planning on getting through Game 4 with. All their top arms have two days of rest after Milwaukee needed much of their bullpen to complete Game 2.

If the Brewers can keep it a close game entering the sixth inning, they should be in a great position to finish this historic postseason run. First pitch at Tropicana Field will be at 8:08 p.m. ET.