Who Is Coleman Crow? Inside Brewers’ Intriguing Hurler Before MLB Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers officially will turn to 25-year-old hurler Coleman Crow on Friday night against the Miami Marlins as he makes his big league debut.

Milwaukee made the announcement on Friday afternoon on X.

Coleman Crow will make his debut and start tonight's game!#ThisIsMyCrew x @TMobile pic.twitter.com/ZnQbK5jVQn — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 17, 2026

With the Brewers pushing a banged-up Kyle Harrison back for a few days, the expectation was that Milwaukee would turn to Crow. The move is now official. In the process, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that right-handed pitcher Easton McGee has been optioned down to the minors in response.

"The Brewers have called up right-hander Coleman Crow to start tonight's series opener in Miami. It will be his Major League debut," McCalvy wrote. "RHP Easton McGee optioned to Triple-A Nashville."

Who Is Coleman Crow?

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Coleman Crow poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Crow was selected in the 28th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of Pike County High School in Georgia. He spent three seasons in the Angels' farm system through the 2023 campaign. He made it up to Double-A in the Angels' farm system. Crow was traded to the New York Mets in 2023. He never made an appearance in the Mets' farm system, though. He underwent Tommy John surgery and eventually was traded again, this time to the Brewers.

In 2024, he made four appearances in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas and then made his first appearances in the Brewers' farm system in 2025. He made 12 overall appearances and saw action in Double-A and Triple-A and had a 3.24 ERA in 12 starts. So far this season, he has appeared in three games with Triple-A Nashville and has a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

Now, he gets his call to the big leagues.

Easton McGee Optioned

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Easton McGee (50) in the dugout against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McGee has made just one appearance in the majors this season and didn't allow a run across one inning pitched. He has made four appearances down with Triple-A Nashville already this season and has logged a 9.53 ERA across 5 2/3 innings down there. For now, he heads back down to Triple-A, but he'll be back in the majors at some point.

He'll likely be back in the not-so-distant future. He's a depth piece for the club on the big league roster bubble. This is likely what we'll see throughout the campaign. Promotions and demotions as the club has other needs. Right now, he's heading back to Nashville, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him back soon.